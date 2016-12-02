by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



It's the most wonderful time of the year for soccer fans, and this year particularly for Seattle Sounders faithful. The Sounders advanced to their first ever MLS Cup Final, the soccer equivalent of the Super Bowl, by defeating the Colorado Rapids in a two game Western Conference Championship series that ended with Seattle outscoring its opponent 3-1.



The team won both contests convincingly, 2-1 on November 22 at CenturyLink Field and 1-0 on November 27 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver, to face either Montreal or Toronto for the championship. A win by Montreal would allow the Sounders to host the MLS Cup Final at CenturyLink Field by virtue of a better overall season record, however a Toronto win would send Seattle to Eastern Canada for the match.



Playing for the MLS Cup is icing on a big delicious cake for Seattle, which at one point this year posted a disappointing 5-13-2 record, before the club made some crucial adjustments - i.e. replacing its head coach - and then turned things around completely in the latter half of the season. They weren't expected to be in the championship, but now they're a match away from the title.



Brad Evans, team captain of the Seattle Sounders FC, interviewed twice with Seattle Gay News - in June ahead of the club-sponsored 'Pride Day' and two weeks ago, along with teammate Hercules Gomez - to preview the Western Conference finals. The Sounders have one of the most devoted fan bases of any sport, known globally for their pre-game festivities and record attendance at CenturyLink Field, and among their admirers is a substantial and growing percentage of LGBT fans.



At press time, the final Montreal-Toronto match had not been played. Should the Sounders host the MLS Cup Final, visit the team's official website, SoundersFC.com, for ticket information. If the match is played in Toronto, look for it to be televised on December 10 and check your local cable listings for broadcast time.



