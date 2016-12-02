                                 
Friday, Dec 02, 2016
 
posted Friday, December 2, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 49
Hotline dedicated to LGBT elders launched by SAGE
Hotline dedicated to LGBT elders launched by SAGE

by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor

Services and Advocacy for GLBT Elders (SAGE), the country's largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBTQ older adults, has launched the country's first hotline dedicated to LGBT elders.

The SAGE LGBT Elder Hotline is operated by the GLBT National Help Center and staffed entirely by LGBT volunteers. SAGE says that the new program responds to the fact that many LGBT people live in parts of the country that lack community support.

'Prioritizing the needs of LGBT older people is at the core of our mission,' said SAGE CEO Michael Adams. 'Vulnerable elders need us, no matter where they live in the country. The SAGE LGBT Hotline will help ensure that we reach more isolated LGBT elders than ever before.'

SAGE officials say the holidays can be a lonely time, 'especially for older LGBT people, who are less likely to have children and more likely to suffer from social isolation.'

The hotline was established to provide support, as well as information and referrals, to LGBT older people no matter where they live.

The hotline is live and ready to take calls at 1-888-234-SAGE. It is open Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern time, and on Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. LGBT elders can also contact the hotline at SAGE@GLBThotline.org.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in New York City, SAGE is a national organization that offers supportive services and consumer resources to LGBT older adults and their caregivers; advocates for public policy changes that address the needs of LGBT older people; and provides education and technical assistance for aging providers and LGBT organizations through its National Resource Center on LGBT Aging, and cultural competence training through SAGECare. With offices in New York City, Washington, DC, and Chicago, SAGE coordinates a growing network of 30 affiliates in 20 states and the District of Columbia. Learn more at sageusa.org and lgbtagingcenter.org.

