SOBE

Meet Sobe, a 1-year-old American Pit Bull mix. She's a happy girl who loves a good long play. She will cheerfully follow you anywhere with her tail forever wagging. When Sobe is feeling affectionate, she'll lean up against you and roll over for tummy rubs. She's sure to be a sweet and loyal member of your family. If you have room in your heart and home for this happy girl, then come meet her today at Seattle Humane!



Introduce to children 10 years and older. Resident dogs are required to meet Sobe prior to adoption. Cat free home.



CLARICE

Meet Clarice, a sweet 2 year-old grey and white female kitty. This reserved and loyal gal likes to work undercover to keep an eye on the household, slipping into the shadows as she investigates. But once Clarice knows you, she'll come out and be your personal purring machine. If you need a loyal cat that knows how to stay out of trouble and will always keep your secrets, come down to Seattle Humane and see if Clarice is the cat for the job.



