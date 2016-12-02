                                 
posted Friday, December 2, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 49
Seven divas from 'Rupaul's Drag Race' invade the Moore Theatre; Latrice Royale steals the show
Arts & Entertainment
ALL STORIES
  next story
Seven divas from 'Rupaul's Drag Race' invade the Moore Theatre; Latrice Royale steals the show

by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer

'A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS'
MOORE THEATRE
November 28

Seven divas from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' hit Seattle's Moore Theater on Monday evening with 'A Drag Queen Christmas' and there were great performances; but the Queen of the Night went to Season 4's Latrice Royale who was the one of the queens that the audience stood up to applaud for and who actually had something to say that resonated with the audience.

'No orange man with bad hair is gonna steal my joy,' Royale said to the roaring crowd, after her splendid dancing, flagging and lip sync performance.

The event was hosted by Season 8 star, Thorgy Thor, who came out and kicked a stuffed head to the audience and asked the male receiver to come up on stage to drink a holiday shot.

The biggest upset of the night was a no-show by Season 4's Alyssa Edwards.

It was great to see performances by Roxxy Andrews, who made light of being beat in Season 5 by Seattle darling Jinkx Monsoon. Andrews was sincere when talking about her home city of Orlando and the loss of friends from the Pulse Massacre.

Naomi Smalls was another favorite of the night whose appearance was highlighted by Thorgy's story that Smalls once missed her flight and ended up taking a $600 cab ride and got to their next hotel before the rest of the queens.

Rounding out the group were the stunning Chi Chi Devayne, Kim Chi, and Pearl.

Speaking of Pearl, she did a rendition of the Santa rape song to the tune of 'I Saw Mommie Kissing Santa Claus.' Not a good song choice! With a large female audience that was highly inappropriate!

What I also found outrageous was that some of those said females brought their children to this non-family-friendly show.

Now with a family-friendly show they could really have made the amateur drag show even more memorable. In the contest that evening they had two Gay men, one straight man, one woman and one boy from the audience each wearing a wig and walking the catwalk. Despite some daring moves by the others the child was crowned 'the Winn-na!'

Seven divas from 'Rupaul's Drag Race' invade the Moore Theatre; Latrice Royale steals the show
