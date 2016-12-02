by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



BERNADETTE PETERS

IN CONCERT

SEATTLE SYMPHONY

BENAROYA HALL

November 26



It was a full house at Benaroya Hall this past Saturday, when Broadway diva Bernadette Peters took the stage in a solo performance to demonstrate what an incredible performing artist she truly is.



Accompanied by a 12 piece orchestra, headed by the legendary Marvin Laird, who was the musical director for Peters' starring performances on Broadway in 1999's Annie Get Your Gun and 2003's Gypsy. The band was in top-notch form as Peters came out onto the stage in a long, violet-colored, sequined gown, singing 'Let Me Entertain You.'



Peters talked about her love of Stephen Sondheim, but also sang a few songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein, including South Pacific's 'There is Nothin' Like a Dame.'



Then it was Bernadette as a little sex kitten, who pushed it up a notch, laying on Laird's grand piano with her legs in the air like an alley cat, singing the Cooley and Blackwell standard 'Fever.' This garnered Ms. Peters her first standing ovation of the night.



Ms Peter's most recent Broadway performances were in 2011's Follies (from which she sang 'Losing My Mind' for the concert) and in 2010 she replaced Catherine Zeta-Jones in A Little Night Music (from which she sang 'Send in the Clowns' for the concert).



Then she paid homage to her current drummer, former Mouseketeer drummer, Cubby O'Brien, with a medley of 'When You Wish Upon a Star/A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.'



She gave an incredible performance of 'Children Will Listen' from Into the Woods, which she followed with a song from Company (a show she hasn't appear in yet, but should), the always haunting 'Being Alive,' which gave the show an uplifting finale, and the audience gave her a standing ovation.



More standing ovations followed as Ms. Peters came back on stage to remind her audience that she is also a children's author. One of her three children's books was 2008's Broadway Barks about her dog, Kramer. Then Bernadette came down from the stage and strolled through a row of seats full of audience members singing 'Kramer's Song,' one of the songs that is featured on the book's accompanying CD.



By the time we arrived back stage to chat with Bernadette in her dressing room, she was clean and fresh and had already changed out of her gown and into black pants, black top and boots. Ms. Peters couldn't be more charming and it was truly a night to remember.



MK Scott is a Seattle based blogger, check out his site at outviewonline.com



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!