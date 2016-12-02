|
|Neil Diamond bringing 50th anniversary tour to Key Arena next summer
|
by Albert Rodriguez -
SGN A&E Writer
Start memorizing those Neil Diamond songs, if you don't know them already. The legendary pop-rock artist is returning to Seattle for a concert next summer, as part of 'The 50 Year Anniversary World Tour.' The 'Sweet Caroline' singer will perform some of his biggest hits at Key Arena on July 26, the same venue he appeared at in May 2015, including 'America,' 'Hello Again,' 'Song Sung Blue,' 'Cherry Cherry,' 'Love on the Rocks,' 'Forever in Blue Jeans' and 'Heartlight,' to name just a few. Diamond began his career in 1966 with The Feel of Neil Diamond and has released several dozen original, live and compilation albums since, the most recent being this year's Acoustic Christmas. He is a multiple Grammy winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Kennedy Center Honors inductee, Golden Globe recipient and one of the world's truest music treasures with fans scattered in all parts of the globe.
In addition to Seattle, 'The 50 Year Anniversary World Tour' includes stops in St. Louis, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Baltimore, Houston, Portland and Phoenix. Tickets for the Key Arena performance go on sale December 9 (10am) at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.
