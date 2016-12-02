West Seattle's Hometown Holidays celebration kicks off this Saturday, December 3, with a tree lighting celebration from 4:30pm to 5:30pm at the Junction Plaza Park at 42nd Ave. SW and SW Alaska St., followed by a month of festive events, holiday shopping and free parking. Local drag star Dolly Madison will emcee the tree lighting ceremony.



Bringing people together and building community is a big part of why Dolly loves performing, especially for her West Seattle community. The ability to make people laugh, think and come together to build community has been a highlight of her weekly show at Outwest and is a big reason she loves hosting community events and fundraisers.



Dolly Madison began performing seven years ago and has enjoyed entertaining audiences in shows and fundraisers across the Seattle area. Prior to drag, Dolly (Derik) had a career as a dancer in shows such as Chicago (touring) and 'Jubilee' in Las Vegas. In addition to her Saturday night show at Outwest Bar, Dolly is a West Seattle business owner with Cor Fitness Pilates & Gyrotonic.







They say it's better to give than to receive. But choose to give local this holiday season, and you'll receive even more. When you check off your list at The Junction (the West Seattle neighborhood centered around California Ave SW & SW Alaska St) you are not only giving your friends and family unique local gifts you might not find anywhere else, but you are also receiving a special connection to your community and the satisfaction of supporting your neighbor. There's a certain joy in knowing that you're backing your local bike shop or guitar store, your go-to gift shop or toy store, your favorite barista or friendly farmer. It's a feeling that harkens back to simpler times and smaller towns when shoppers knew every shopkeeper, butcher and baker by name.



Shopping local sparks the magic of true hometown holiday spirit.



What's more, The Junction has so much in store for everyone. Experience the magic of the season with a full array of holiday inspired events.



Night Market

Saturday, Dec 3, 4-8pm

Stroll the Night Market (evening shopping at The Junction) before and after the tree lighting. You'll find unique gifts made locally all wrapped up with holiday flair.



Tree Lighting

With MC Dolly Madison

Saturday, Dec 3, 4:30-5:30pm

The Junction presents our 13th Annual Tree Lighting Event. It's a community event for family, friends and neighbors. Held in Junction Plaza Park (42nd Ave SW and SW Alaska St) we present a full music and comedy line-up, with the finale - the tree lighting.



Shop Late Thursdays

Dec 8, 15, 22

Experience the wonder of West Seattle! Many Junction retailers are open late on Thursdays. Pair with happy hour and you've got a great night out.



Holiday Art Walk

Thursday, Dec 8, 6-9pm

Take a walk on the wild side and find a truly unique gift. Explore art exhibits and trunk shows hosted by Junction businesses.



Holiday Music at Capers

Saturday, Dec 10, 5pm-7pm

Ring in the spirit of the season with live holiday music at Capers (4525 California Ave SW). Fun for the entire family. Stay after for some holiday shopping.



Caroling with

Emerald City Voices

Thursday, Dec 15, 6pm-7pm

Meet at Junction Plaza Park (42nd Ave SW and SW Alaska St) to join Emerald City Voices in a stroll around the Junction. You'll be stopping at local business to sing the season with holiday cheer.



Santa's House &

Holiday Farmers Market

Sunday, Dec 11 & 18, 10am-2pm

Santa is coming to The Junction to listen your children's Christmas requests. At 'Santa's House' at the Farmers Market (44th Ave SW & SW Alaska St) you'll find a festive tent to drop in for a hug and a smile. Bring your camera and capture your own special moment. We'll also be collecting diapers for WestSide Baby. Bring a pack of diapers to help out families who need them the most. Find Santa and WestSide Baby at the All Walk by Key Bank.



Caspar Babypants

Easy Street Records

Saturday, Dec 17, 6:30pm

Enjoy our own West Seattle Caspar Babypants at Easy Street Records (4559 California Ave SW at SW Alaska St.) as he strums up favorite children's tunes and some holiday favorites.



Cocoa and Coat Drive

West Seattle Farmers Market

Sunday, Dec 18, 10am-2pm

Join the Junction Association and West Seattle Kiwanis at the Farmers Market (44th Ave SW & SW Alaska St) for a taste of the holidays and several activities to enjoy and to share warmth with those in need by donating a new or gently used coat. All coats donated to the West Seattle Helpline.



Last Minute Dash

Fri. and Sat., Dec 23 & 24

Don't panic! Your Junction retailers, restaurants, coffee shops and bakeries are ready to help you select the perfect (last minute) gift. We'll be ready to guide you with your the last minute purchase. Phew!



New Year Eve Celebrations

Saturday, Dec 31

Celebrate the New Year in West Seattle. The Junction restaurants are ready cheer in 2017 with festive specials.



Thank you to the following sponsors:

The YMCA, Whole Foods, Thunder Road Guitars, Bakery Nouveau, West Seattle Blog News 24/7, Menasche & Sons Jewelers, Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Market, Fresh Bistro.



Courtesy of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays



