by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



The Sasquatch Music Festival is six months away, but we can already make a huge announcement in regards to it. Frank Ocean will perform during the three-day event, scheduled for May 26-28, 2017 at The Gorge Amphitheatre. The R&B artist, who came out publicly as Bisexual shortly after his highly acclaimed album Channel Orange was released in 2012, will make one of his first live appearances in three years at the festival, which happens over Memorial Day Weekend in Eastern Washington. The New Orleans native's sophomore effort, Blonde, hit record stores late this summer after a longer than expected wait that had fans desperately checking the singer-songwriter's social media feeds for updates. Ocean opened his first major North American tour at The Showbox Market here in Seattle on July 13, 2012 to a sold out crowd, myself among them. For more information on the Sasquatch Music Festival, including ticket purchases, go to sasquatchfestival.com; three-day passes are on sale now through December 4.



Nirvana's seminal hit 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' has earned elite distinction, selected for induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame along with twenty-four other musical works of various genres. The alternative rock song was released in 1991, from the album Nevermind, and catapulted the Seattle band to the global spotlight en route to becoming one of the most groundbreaking recordings of the modern rock era. This marks the second time Nirvana has received prestigious industry accolades in recent years, after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. Other music pieces being added to the Grammy Hall of Fame this time include 'Losing My Religion' by R.E.M., 'Changes' by David Bowie, 'ABC' by the Jackson 5, 'Jailhouse Rock' by Elvis Presley, 'You Don't Own Me' by Leslie Gore, 'I Got You Babe' by Sonny & Cher and 'I Can't Make You Love Me' by Bonnie Raitt.



We're under two months before the Academy Award nominations are revealed and already the Best Original Score category is a nail-biter. The current frontrunner is Johann Johansson, a two-time nominee for The Theory of Everything and last year's Sicaro, who is easily expected to make the cut for the Arrival soundtrack. Joining him will likely be Justin Hurwitz, who composed the tunes for Damian Chazelle's original musical La La Land, and multiple nominee and 2015 winner Alexandre Desplat, a contender once again for his work on Florence Foster Jenkins. Heavy hitters John Williams and Thomas Newman could make the final five for The BFG and Finding Dory, respectively, while newcomers Mark Mancina (Moana), John Debney (The Jungle Book), Abel Korzeniowski (Nocturnal Animals) and Mica Levi (Jackie) could sneak in. As usual, there are many contenders vying for Best Original Song and the list will soon be trimmed to about a dozen by the Academy; thus far 'We Know the Way' from Moana and 'I'm Still Here' from the documentary Miss Sharon Jones! appear solid for nominations with a pair of numbers from La La Land, 'City of Stars' and 'Audition (The Fools Who Dream),' right behind. 'Heathens,' performed by rock band Twenty One Pilots for the summer blockbuster Suicide Squad, and 'I See Victory' by Kim Burrell and Pharell Williams from Hidden Figures, are potential favorites. 'Can't Stop the Feeling (Trolls), 'How Far I'll Go' (Moana) and Peter Gabriel's 'The Veil' from Snowden might surprise. The Oscar nominations are slated to be announced on January 24.



As for new shows, country maverick Dwight Yoakam comes to town January 13 at the Moore Theatre, JoJo is returning to Seattle, after her appearance at Bumbershoot earlier this fall, to play The Showbox Market on February 17. Vince Staples is also performing at The Showbox Market, though a week later on February 27. Meanwhile, pop balladeer Michael Bolton will appear March 16 at Snoqualmie Casino and classic rock outfit Kansas is set to jam at the Moore Theatre on April 29.



Finally, in case you missed it last week, Lauren Jauregui of bubblegum pop act Fifth Harmony came out as Bisexual to fans and fellow music industry peeps. To that I say, welcome to the growing family, Lauren!



