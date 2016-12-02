|
by MK Scott -
SGN Contributing Writer
On Thursday morning, December 1, the LGBTQ and allies community came together for the 13th Annual Stronger Together World AIDS Day Breakfast. After over a decade at the Washington State Convention Center, it moved next door to the Seattle Sheraton Hotel this year.
After an incredible performance of the 'The Sacred Music' by Victor Janusz, the program featured welcoming remarks from KOMO 4 News anchor Molly Shen and messages from Gay City's Fred Swanson and Seattle Counseling Service Executive Director, Ann McGettigan.
This year's honorees were, long-time HIV/AIDS community activist Tony Radovich, and Phyllis Little-Epamynonda from the People of Color Against AIDS Network (POCAAN).
(Last year, the honor went our own publisher, George Bakan,)
This year's keynote speaker was Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman, who recognized accomplishments in our state in the fight against HIV/AIDS, including the first state to promote PrEP.
Beneficiaries of the breakfast were Gay City: Seattle's LGBTQ Center, Seattle Counseling Service, and CareTeams, a program of Samaritan Center of Puget Sound.
