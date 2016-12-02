by Kevin Wang MD Faculty

Swedish First Hill

Family Medicine Residency Program

Special to the SGN



I can't believe it has been a year since Swedish and Seattle Gay News started this incredible partnership. Over the past year, we've covered diabetes, colon cancer screening, health education, Swedish's involvement in our community, basic LGBTQ health, the quagmire with e-cigarettes and Swedish doulas supporting our pregnant LGBTQ community. If you didn't get the opportunity to see those articles, here are the links: January - Introduction

http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_01/page11.cfm



February - Diabetes

http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_06/page8.cfm



March - Colorectal Cancer Screening

http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_10/page10.cfm



April - Health Education

http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_14/page10.cfm



May - Building Community Benefit

http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_19/page9.cfm



June - LGBTQ Health Part I

http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_23/page10.cfm



July - LGBTQ Health Part II

http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_27/page9.cfm



August - E-cigarettes

http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_32/page18.cfm



October - Doula Support for LGBTQ Families

http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_41/page9.cfm



November - Pain Management

http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_45/page9.cfm



This year marked a significant shift in our focus in building relationships with the LGBTQ community and the programs that support us. We've worked hard to provide additional clinical support by providing Basic Life Support training and medical supplies to the amazing group at Camp Ten Trees in an effort to provide a safe environment for the LGBTQ youth campers along with providing screening services at this year's Rainbow Health Fair. We also worked hard to solidify relationships with Seattle Pride, Lifelong AIDS Alliance, END AIDS Walk to support the great work our LGBTQ organizations do in our community. We're also working to help provide a more welcoming environment for our LGBTQ patients by working to create systemwide training for LGBTQ cultural competency training, implementing Q Cards and gender neutral bathrooms in our clinics and hospitals while making changes to our electronic health record system to make it more inclusive in areas of gender identity.



I'm also proud to announce that Swedish will be holding its first LGBTQ conference for patient care providers. This will be held in April 2017 to teach providers the basics to lesbian, gay and bisexual health along with education in the basics to trans care and how to provide hormone therapy. We'll have a patient panel that will speak to our providers on how to set up a safe environment along with an opportunity for our audience members to ask questions in a judgment-free arena. And, most importantly, our amazing community programs and organizations will have an exhibition area to educate our system in the fantastic services they provide our LGBTQ community.



I want to end this article by quoting part of what I wrote in January to emphasize why I feel so strongly about this and why I'm so grateful Swedish is supporting us. 'We're doing this so that we can continue to support our patients' journeys towards emotional and physical well-being in a collaborative and culturally competent way.' Can we do better? Absolutely. But we're working hard to provide my LGBTQ family the care that you're looking for in a healthcare system. We're hoping that, by continuing to work with the Seattle Gay News and our LGBTQ community groups, we can give you important health updates and to let you know what Swedish Medical Center is doing to become a better provider of health care to you and me.



If you have any questions or would like to respond to any issues raised in this column, I can be reached in care of the Seattle Gay News at sgn2@sgn.org - with ATTN: DR. KEVIN in the subject line.



Thank you for this great opportunity - we look forward to another year!



If you're looking for a family medicine provider, please feel free to meet us at any of our residency clinics:



1. Swedish Family Medicine - First Hill, 1401 Madison St., Seattle, WA 98104. (206) 386-6111. 2. Swedish Family Medicine - Ballard (Swedish Community Health), 1801 NW Market St., Suite 403, Seattle, WA 98107. (206) 297-5100.



3. King County Public Health - Downtown Family Medicine, 2124 4th Ave., Seattle, WA 98121. (206) 477-8222.



Swedish Medical Group has a number of other primary care clinics in the Greater Seattle area as well.



Visit www.swedish.org or call 1 (800) SWEDISH / 1-800-793-3474 for additional details and locations.



