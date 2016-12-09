by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Afraid of Donald Trump? Concerned about what his election might mean for your rights? Then Legal Voice has an opportunity for you.



On Sunday, December 11, the women's rights group will host a panel discussion titled 'LGBTQ Rights Post-Election: Protecting Ourselves and Our Community.'



The event begins at 5:00 p.m. at Town Hall, 1119 8th Avenue. Lawyers and community activists will present information about a wide range of legal issues affecting the LGBT community, and they will also be available to answer questions.



The event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP to Legal Voice is requested.



'We've heard from a lot of people in the LGBTQ community who feel that the result of the presidential election directly threatens their physical, emotional, and legal well-being - especially those who are further marginalized by race, disability, or immigration status,' Legal Voice Communications Manager Sarah MacDonald wrote in an email to SGN.



'This forum is designed to address those concerns by equipping people with knowledge of their legal rights and what they can do to protect them.



Veteran activist and founder of Ingersoll Gender Center Marsha Botzer will give the opening remarks and then will speak again later in the program, explaining how to get legal help.



Judi O'Kelley of Lambda Legal will discuss the national political climate, followed by presentations on particular topics of interest:



o Family Law: Cynthia Buhr of QLaw



o Transgender Rights: Elayne Wylie of Gender Justice League, and Lucy Sharp of Legal Voice



o Immigrant Rights: Jorge Baron or Mozhdeh Oskouian of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project



o Hate Crimes: Jim Ritter of the Seattle Police Department and Quita St. John of QLaw



o Anti-Discrimination Laws: Jill Mullins-Cannon, ACLU of Washington cooperating attorney



o LGBTQ Youth: Monisha Harrell from Equal Rights Washington (ERW) and the Safe Schools Coalition



o How to get legal help: Marsha Botzer



After the presentations, there will be about 25 minutes for questions and answers.



The discussion is cosponsored by ACLU-Washington, ERW, GSBA, Gender Justice League, Lambda Legal, Legal Voice, Pride Foundation, and QLaw.



