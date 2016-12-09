MOMO

Meet Momo! Momo is a sweet, 2-year-old Chihuahua mix. He's a little shy at first, but give him some time and treats and he'll be ready to show you how happy he is. He loves to explore and will love to accompany you on walks around the neighborhood. Momo's favorite thing is to snuggle up next to you and show you how much he loves you. If you're ready for some of Momo's love, come to Seattle Humane and meet him today!



Introduce to children 10 years and older. Resident dogs are required to visit Momo prior to adoption. No cat test done.



DUDLY

Meet Dudly, a 6-year-old orange male tabby. Dudly is a confident guy, both sweet and independent. He's full of life and loves to chase all kinds of toys. Come and meet this little charmer at Seattle Humane today! You'll be glad you did. Dudly is currently residing in an adoring foster home. If you are interested in learning more about him, contact our Adoption Department at adoption@seattlehumane.org or (425) 649-7563.



