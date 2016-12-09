                                 
Friday, Dec 09, 2016
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 42 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, December 9, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 50
Weekly Pets
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Weekly Pets

MOMO
Meet Momo! Momo is a sweet, 2-year-old Chihuahua mix. He's a little shy at first, but give him some time and treats and he'll be ready to show you how happy he is. He loves to explore and will love to accompany you on walks around the neighborhood. Momo's favorite thing is to snuggle up next to you and show you how much he loves you. If you're ready for some of Momo's love, come to Seattle Humane and meet him today!

Introduce to children 10 years and older. Resident dogs are required to visit Momo prior to adoption. No cat test done.

DUDLY
Meet Dudly, a 6-year-old orange male tabby. Dudly is a confident guy, both sweet and independent. He's full of life and loves to chase all kinds of toys. Come and meet this little charmer at Seattle Humane today! You'll be glad you did. Dudly is currently residing in an adoring foster home. If you are interested in learning more about him, contact our Adoption Department at adoption@seattlehumane.org or (425) 649-7563.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Know your rights, protect yourself: Panel discussion Sunday
------------------------------
Anti-Transgender legislation pre-filed in the Washington legislature
------------------------------
Trump vs. science:

Climate change denier goes to EPA, anti-regulation guy to FDA
------------------------------
NC Gov. McCrory lost because of anti-LGBT bill, new poll shows
------------------------------
Sen. Patty Murray condemns Trump's Secretary of Labor pick

Trump names fast food billionaire to enforce labor laws
------------------------------
Connecticut official moves to boot American Family Association from list of approved charities
------------------------------
Walmart settles suit over benefits for same-sex spouses
------------------------------
Both same-sex spouses can't be listed on birth certificates, Arkansas Supreme Court rules
------------------------------
Trans man wins Title VII sex discrimination case
------------------------------
Trump vs. science:

Climate change denier goes to EPA, anti-regulation guy to FDA
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
11th Circuit Court OKs Florida GSAs
------------------------------
New policy brief provides an overview of social science research on Lesbian and Gay families
------------------------------
Mother of girl slain in Jerusalem Gay pride parade appointed to the Israeli bench
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News