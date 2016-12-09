                                 
Friday, Dec 09, 2016
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 42 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, December 9, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 50
Mother of girl slain in Jerusalem Gay pride parade appointed to the Israeli bench
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Mother of girl slain in Jerusalem Gay pride parade appointed to the Israeli bench

by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor

Of the 13 judges appointed in Jerusalem on Thursday, seven were women. The one who was singled out by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin was Miriam Banki, better known as Mika, the mother of Shira Banki, who was fatally stabbed while marching in the annual Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade in July 2015.

Shira, who was 16 and heterosexual, came to demonstrate solidarity with her LGBTQ friends and was stabbed by Yishai Schissel, a homophobic Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) man who had already been jailed for an attack at the 2005 parade and had just been released from prison three weeks before the killing.

Rivlin visited the Banki family shortly after the murder of their daughter, and on the first anniversary of Shira's death, the president and his wife, Nechama, invited the Bankis to come to the president's residence.

In his opening remarks on Thursday, President Rivlin said that when he visits bereaved families, a minute before the door closes behind him as he leaves, he prays that the next time they meet it will be to celebrate a happy occasion.

Well, one could say that Thursday was such an occasion!

Mika Banki pledged her allegiance to the Jewish state and its laws and her intention to dispense justice fairly, not to pervert the law, and not to show favor, in her new role as a judge.

Customarily each new judge, after reciting the pledge, steps forward to receive a certificate testifying to his or her appointment and shakes hands with President Rivlin, Supreme Court President Miriam Naor, National Labor Court President Yigal Plitman, and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.

But when Banki approached the group, Rivlin embraced her.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Know your rights, protect yourself: Panel discussion Sunday
------------------------------
Anti-Transgender legislation pre-filed in the Washington legislature
------------------------------
Trump vs. science:

Climate change denier goes to EPA, anti-regulation guy to FDA
------------------------------
NC Gov. McCrory lost because of anti-LGBT bill, new poll shows
------------------------------
Sen. Patty Murray condemns Trump's Secretary of Labor pick

Trump names fast food billionaire to enforce labor laws
------------------------------
Connecticut official moves to boot American Family Association from list of approved charities
------------------------------
Walmart settles suit over benefits for same-sex spouses
------------------------------
Both same-sex spouses can't be listed on birth certificates, Arkansas Supreme Court rules
------------------------------
Trans man wins Title VII sex discrimination case
------------------------------
Trump vs. science:

Climate change denier goes to EPA, anti-regulation guy to FDA
------------------------------
Weekly Pets
------------------------------
11th Circuit Court OKs Florida GSAs
------------------------------
New policy brief provides an overview of social science research on Lesbian and Gay families
------------------------------
Mother of girl slain in Jerusalem Gay pride parade appointed to the Israeli bench
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News