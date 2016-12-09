by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



The Grammy Awards got into formation this week, handing Beyonce a whopping 9 nominations, including nods for Album, Record and Song of the Year, plus two in the video field (Best Music Video, Best Music Film). But perhaps the bigger story that emerged from Tuesday morning's announcement was the exclusion of the late David Bowie in any of the major categories for his heavily acclaimed final work Blackstar. Instead, the legendary rocker and another critics' favorite, Radiohead's A Moon Shaped Pool, will battle it out for Best Alternative Music Album.



Looking over the complete list of nominees, spread out in 84 categories representing various genres and technical fields, it's clear that Grammy voters were paying more attention to popular trends than artistic quality, recognizing the likes of Justin Bieber, Mike Posner and Twenty One Pilots in the top categories over better contenders, such as Chance the Rapper, Bon Iver and Bowie. In the interest of drawing viewers to the February telecast, which has dwindled in recent years, Grammy voters might have opted for a slate of marquee name performers vs. more credible artists to hike its ratings.



Another surprise omission was Lady GaGa, whose leadoff single 'Perfect Illusion' was on the ballot, although her album Joanne isn't eligible to compete until next year's awards. Frank Ocean was also completely shutout; however, it's been reported that neither his newest album Blonde, nor any of the songs from it, were submitted for consideration.



Sia (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Song Written for Visual Media), Demi Lovato (Best Pop Vocal Album), Margaret Cho (Best Comedy Album) and Shane McAnally (Best Country Song) are a few of the LGBT artists that received nominations this time around.



Here are the nominations in the general field:



Record of the Year: 'Hello' - Adele; 'Formation' - Beyonce; '7 Years' - Lukas Graham; 'Work' - Rihanna (featuring Drake); 'Stressed Out' - Twenty One Pilots



Album of the Year: 25 - Adele; Lemonade - Beyonce; Purpose - Justin Bieber; Views - Drake; A Sailor's Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson



Song of the Year: 'Formation' - Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyonce Knowles & Michael L. Williams II (songwriters); 'Hello' - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin (songwriters); 'I Took a Pill in Ibiza' - Mike Posner (songwriter); 'Love Yourself' - Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran (songwriters); '7 Years' - Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp (songwriters)



Best New Artist: Kelsea Ballerini; The Chainsmokers; Chance The Rapper; Maren Morris; Anderson Paak







And, for the second consecutive year, the Seattle Symphony received a pair of Grammy nominations for its recording Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement. It is nominated in the categories of Best Engineered Album, Classical (Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers) and Best Surround Sound Album (Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer).



Congrats to all of them!



The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will be televised on CBS on February 12, 2017 at 8pm from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.



