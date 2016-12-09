by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



STEVIE NICKS W/THE PRETENDERS

'24 KARAT GOLD TOUR'

KEY ARENA

December 11



I could care less about Christmas and New Year's this year because the real holiday for me, and any Stevie Nicks fan, is the rock diva's appearance Sunday night at Key Arena. It's exactly what I asked Santa for when I sat on his lap, a date with music's goddess of shawls and gypsiest of gypsies, where she sings the hits that we've listened to, danced to, weeped to and built shrines around all these years.



Nicks, of course, is a legend, an imaginative and sometimes literal singer-songwriter that has successfully enjoyed dual music careers, as frontwoman for supergroup Fleetwood Mac and as a solo performer. The Phoenix-bred, raspy-throated vocalist is regarded as one of music's all-time greats and a pioneer for female artists of any genre; from Taylor Swift and the Dixie Chicks to Sheryl Crow and Adele, the 'gold dust woman' is idolized by numerous performers in the industry.



She also has a large and loyal LGBT fan base that stretches across the universe, many who began following her in the mid-'70s when Fleetwood Mac's self-titled record and landmark album Rumours were released. By the time she ushered out her first solo effort, 1981's Bella Donna, most of us were already obsessed; I spent countless nights in my childhood bedroom doing everything from pretending to be Stevie Nicks to playing 'Stand Back' over and over again to plastering my wall with any magazine photos or 45-inch record sleeves that I could get my hands on.



I wanted to be Stevie Nicks. I wanted to twirl around in circles with long and wavy blond hair, I wanted to be a witch, I wanted to have Lindsey Buckingham as my boyfriend, I wanted to live inside her songs and I wanted to channel her in any way that I could. And while I was nuts about Madonna and Whitney Houston, too, my adoration for Stevie just ran deeper.



Although Nicks has performed with Fleetwood Mac in the past few years here in the Emerald City, it's been five years since she appeared solo, and even then she shared the bill with Rod Stewart. But this time, she's the main attraction. She does have a well-known rock band opening for her on this tour, but Nicks is the sole headlining act.



The '24 Karat Gold Tour' supports the album of the same name, which came out last year and features previously unreleased material and rarities from Nicks. She'll likely perform some of it at Key Arena, although it's assumed she'll also delight fans with songs from both her Fleetwood Mac and personal catalog. In the times I've seen her live, she has yet to include 'I Can't Wait' on the set list, which I'm crossing my fingers for again, and I'm always wanting to hear 'Has Anyone Ever Written Anything for You,' which she sang beautifully on 'American Horror Story: Coven' in a scene with Jessica Lange; it's as if Ryan Murphy read all of our diaries, right? And, in the times I've seen Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks separately, neither has performed 'Sara,' so if she miraculously brings that out I will be a sobbing mess.



Nicks has family in the Seattle area, and thus loves coming to this city. She'll probably mention that during the show. She also interviewed with Seattle Gay News in 2011 for our special Pride edition.



Opening the show will be The Pretenders, who will surely play some of their biggest hits, such as 'Brass in Pocket,' 'Back on the Chain Gang,' 'Middle of the Road,' 'Don't Get Me Wrong,' and since we are in the holiday season, I'm guessing - or, maybe wishing hard - that they perform their version of 'Have Yourself a Very Merry Christmas.' It could happen (please let it happen, Santa).



But regardless of what Stevie Nicks and The Pretenders have in store for us Sunday evening, one thing is for sure; we're in for an incredible night of music that kicks off at 7pm. Plan accordingly and get there promptly. For any remaining tickets, go to LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000. On the day of show, you can also purchase them in person at the Key Arena box office.



