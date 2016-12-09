by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



We'll take one giant step closer to finding out who'll be contending for Oscars when nominations for the 74th Golden Globes are announced on December 12. While the winners don't always align between the two biggest film awards, many of the nominees crossover from the Globes to the Academy Awards.



Among the contenders this year is the highly acclaimed drama Moonlight, which nabbed three awards from the Los Angeles Film Critics a week ago, including Best Picture, Director (Barry Jenkins) and Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali). It should receive nominations in each of those categories on Monday morning, as well as a spot amongst the best screenplays, also written by Jenkins. The movie, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in September, tells the heartbreaking story of an African-American boy discovering his sexuality while facing the harsh realities of the dysfunctional world around him. On a scale from 1 to 100, the film has received a 98% average by film critics across the country on the movie review website Rotten Tomatoes.



Uniquely, the Golden Globes splits eligible films into the Drama and Musical or Comedy categories for Best Motion Picture, Leading Actor and Actress, unlike the Oscars where everything and everybody goes head-to-head.



Moonlight has obviously been placed in the Drama field, where its toughest competition is the Casey Affleck-starring movie Manchester by the Sea, already winning accolades from the National Board of Review (Best Film, Actor, Screenplay) and New York Film Critics Circle (Best Actor, Screenplay, Supporting Actress). Another strong contender is Fences, featuring the Supporting Actress-Oscar frontrunner Viola Davis and two-time Academy Award champ Denzel Washington. Hacksaw Ridge, Lion, Hidden Figures, Arrival, Silence, Jackie, Loving and Snowden are other potential nominees.



From the Musical or Comedy field, Damien Chazelle's original musical La La Land is the heavy favorite going into the nominations, selected last week as Best Picture by the New York Film Critics Circle. It stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as an aspiring actress and musician who fall in love in Los Angeles. American Honey, Florence Foster Jenkins, The Lobster, 20th Century Women, Deadpool and Hail, Caesar! are the most likely to join La La Land for Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy.



The Golden Globes also hand out awards for television and usually lean towards newer programs, which is why you'll probably see freshman shows such as 'Westworld,' 'The Crown,' 'Stranger Things,' 'This is Us,' 'Goliath' and 'Superstore' vying for the top TV prizes; however, established drama and comedy series, from the LGBT-themed 'Transparent' to mega popular 'Game of Thrones' will probably be included as well. Speaking of 'Transparent,' two-time Emmy winner Jeffrey Tambor should make the cut for his continued excellent portrayal of an older transgender woman, while the show itself is close to a lock for a Comedy Series nod.



Evan Rachel Wood ('Westworld'), Sarah Paulson ('The People vs. OJ Simpson,' 'American Horror Story: Roanoke'), Tituss Burgess ('Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'), Denis O'Hare ('American Horror Story: Roanoke') and Jim Parsons ('The Big Bang Theory') are some of the LGBT actors who could be nominated this year.



Of Northwest interest, the quirky film Captain Fantastic starring possible Best Actor-Drama nominee Viggo Mortensen was filmed throughout Western Washington, including Camp Korey in Carnation, Pack Forest, Index Time Hall, Fall City Roadhouse, Artist Point and the cliffs by Deception Pass.



The Golden Globe nominations will be announced Monday, December 12. The ceremony is scheduled for January 8 in Beverly Hills, California.



