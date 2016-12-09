                                 
Friday, Dec 09, 2016
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 42 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, December 9, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 50
Pink Pistols article excellent
Arts & Entertainment
ALL STORIES
  next story
Pink Pistols article excellent

Dear Editor:

I wish to congratulate Shaun Knittel for his excellent article, 'LGBT citizens should arm themselves' and for the Seattle Gay News for publishing it in the November 25, 2016 edition.

Apparently, this means fighting fire with fire! Or, as the Pink Pistols slogan says, 'Gays with guns don't get bashed.'

Perhaps with the upcoming Trump Administration and its 'basket of deplorables' appointees, this will give free license to a lot of crazy people who will be more willing to attack minorities in general and LGBT people in particular. So unfortunately we will have to be prepared to defend ourselves for any eventuality or personal attack.

John Mark

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Make The Little Mermaid part of your world
------------------------------
SMC's Silver & Soul holiday concert soars
------------------------------
2017 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS:

Beyonce leads all nominees with 9; Bowie shut out in major categories
------------------------------
Just like the white winged dove:

Stevie Nicks descends upon Seattle this weekend
------------------------------
Make the Yuletide Gay director Rob Williams talks about his latest film Shared Rooms
------------------------------
Sympathy for the Devil:

Chatting with writer/director Anna Biller about her surrealistic feminist throwback The Love Witch
------------------------------
GOLDEN GLOBES:

LGBT-themed film Moonlight and TV's 'Westworld' are strong contenders for nominations
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------
Pink Pistols article excellent
------------------------------
Deadmau5, PJ Harvey announce upcoming Seattle concerts
------------------------------
Skillfully coifed Love Witch a magical cyanide cocktail
------------------------------
Miss Sloane a gripping political thriller
------------------------------
Office Christmas Party a seasonally dysfunctional comedy
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News