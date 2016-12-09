|Make The Little Mermaid part of your world
------------------------------
SMC's Silver & Soul holiday concert soars
------------------------------
2017 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS:
Beyonce leads all nominees with 9; Bowie shut out in major categories
------------------------------
Just like the white winged dove:
Stevie Nicks descends upon Seattle this weekend
------------------------------
Make the Yuletide Gay director Rob Williams talks about his latest film Shared Rooms
------------------------------
Sympathy for the Devil:
Chatting with writer/director Anna Biller about her surrealistic feminist throwback The Love Witch
------------------------------
GOLDEN GLOBES:
LGBT-themed film Moonlight and TV's 'Westworld' are strong contenders for nominations
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
Pink Pistols article excellent
------------------------------
Deadmau5, PJ Harvey announce upcoming Seattle concerts
------------------------------
Skillfully coifed Love Witch a magical cyanide cocktail
------------------------------
Miss Sloane a gripping political thriller
------------------------------
Office Christmas Party a seasonally dysfunctional comedy
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------
------------------------------