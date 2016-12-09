Dear Editor:



I wish to congratulate Shaun Knittel for his excellent article, 'LGBT citizens should arm themselves' and for the Seattle Gay News for publishing it in the November 25, 2016 edition.



Apparently, this means fighting fire with fire! Or, as the Pink Pistols slogan says, 'Gays with guns don't get bashed.'



Perhaps with the upcoming Trump Administration and its 'basket of deplorables' appointees, this will give free license to a lot of crazy people who will be more willing to attack minorities in general and LGBT people in particular. So unfortunately we will have to be prepared to defend ourselves for any eventuality or personal attack.



John Mark



