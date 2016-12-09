by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



You might want to ask Santa for live music gift certificates this year because there are lots of concerts to be excited about in 2017. Already, in recent weeks, Ariana Grande, Neil Diamond, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Chris Stapleton have announced performances in the coming year taking place in the Seattle area, and now we can add a few more big shows to this growing list:



Beginning with Deadmau5, who hasn't appeared in Seattle for 5 years, with the exception of a private performance at Key Arena in 2015 for a video game festival. With the release of a new album, W:/2016ALBUM/, comes an 8-city 'Lots of Shows in a Row Tour' that includes a pair of Seattle concerts at WaMu Theater. The first performance, on April 22, is already sold out with the second one added on April 21; tickets are available at axs.com. The EDM superstar promises an even more incredible live experience than his previous tour with a bigger cube-shaped platform and state-of-the-art sound. A sneak peek of the custom-built cube, along with snippets of songs from the new album, is available in a video teaser called 'deadmau5 from Rehearsals' on his YouTube channel, youtube.com/deadmau5.



It's been even longer since PJ Harvey has come to town, so long that I don't even remember when it was. But she's headed this way soon, May 5 to be exact. Fresh off a Grammy nomination this week for her 2016 release, The Hope Six Demolition Project (Best Alternative Music Album), the British rock artist announced a 15-city tour that includes two Northwest stops, Seattle and Portland (May 7). The only time I've seen PJ Harvey was back in 2001, as an opening act for U2 at the Tacoma Dome, and she was worth getting there early for. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.



Just a few more shows to announce: Guns n' Roses has extended its 'Not in This Lifetime Tour' into 2017 with 18 additional dates in the UK and Europe, plus 15 more in North America, including a performance at The Gorge Amphitheatre on September 3. The Old 97's (with frontman Rhett Miller, who interviewed with Seattle Gay News years ago) will perform March 27 at Neumos. And, 'American Idol' winner Ruben Studdard is set to return for a four-night residency at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley on March 30-April 2.



Finally, Nirvana's Incesticide album, a collection of rarities, B-sides and demos, will be remastered and reissued on January 13, 2017 to mark its 25th anniversary. You can pre-order it now on Amazon.



