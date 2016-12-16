                                 
Friday, Dec 16, 2016
 
posted Friday, December 16, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 51
Washington Won't Discriminate - Join the fight!
by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor

Last week, the Seattle Gay News reported on HB 1011, a legislative effort to repeal protections for Transgender Washingtonians. This week, SGN wants you to know about the efforts to get the message to lawmakers to oppose HB 1011.

'Legislative session hasn't even started, and already some fringe lawmakers have pre-filed legislation (HB 1011) with one goal: strip transgender Washingtonians of nondiscrimination protections,' said Seth Kirby, Washington Won't Discriminate (WWD) campaign chair, in an email to supporters December 15.

'This inhumane legislation - like a similar law that caused uproar earlier this year in North Carolina - explicitly targets transgender people for discrimination by effectively banning them from using public restrooms,' Kirby said.

'But we are NOT North Carolina - and we cannot and will not let anti-Transgender hysteria take root here in Washington,' Kirby continued. 'We have to squash HB 1011 before it advances any further - and we need to mobilize a groundswell of grassroots supporters to get the job done.'

Kirby and WWD are asking each of us to join the fight by rushing a message to lawmakers urging them to oppose HB 1011 and all other efforts to repeal protections for Transgender Washingtonians. Go to http://action.wawont.org/page/s/hb1011 to support such an effort.

According to Kirby, HB 1011 is just the start of the anti-Transgender initiatives we expect to see in Washington in 2017.

'[I]f our opponents can't succeed at passing anti-Transgender bills in the legislature, we know they're prepared to take this fight to the ballot,' Kirby said.

'If we give our opposition an inch, they will take a mile,' Kirby continued. 'We've got to mobilize a strong grassroots movement - and fast - to send a clear message to opponents of transgender equality and lawmakers alike: discrimination has no place in Washington.'

'We face a tough fight ahead,' Kirby concluded. 'But with your support we're confident we will defeat efforts to repeal transgender nondiscrimination!'

