to Section One
posted Friday, December 16, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 51
Federal employees union refuses to turn over names of energy staffers to Trump team
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Federal employees union refuses to turn over names of energy staffers to Trump team

by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer

The head of a union representing federal employees has refused to turn over the names of Energy Department staffers to Donald Trump's transition team.

Trump's team asked Jeff Eagan, President of the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) - which represents employees of several federal departments, not just Treasury workers - for the names of staffers who attended meetings on climate change issues.

Eagan refused because his members worried that they might be targeted by a Trump administration that rejected the whole notion of climate change.

'There is major concern amongst my members,' Eagan told the Washington Post on December 13. 'I have received lots of calls, emails, messages expressing shock and dismay.'

Eagan himself is a 17-year Energy Department employee, but he made clear he was speaking in his capacity as a union official.

What NTEU members are worried about is what Trump might do to federal employees whose work has been in line with scientific consensus and the Obama administration, which has spoken about 'the urgent imperatives of climate change.'

Trump himself has sent mixed signals. Early on in the presidential campaign, he called climate change a 'hoax' concocted by the Chinese to limit US economic growth. After the election, however, he seemed more open to the reality of climate change.

In a November 22 meeting with Time magazine editors, Trump was asked if he believes there is 'some connectivity' between human activity and climate change.

'Some, something,' he answered. 'It depends on how much.'

When journalist Tom Friedman asked if he would withdraw from climate change accords signed by the Obama administration, Trump answered, 'I'm looking at it very closely. I have an open mind to it.'

