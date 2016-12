PEYTON

Meet Peyton, an 8-year-old Retriever/Australian Shepherd mix with the sweetest smile. This loving senior will greet you with lots of kisses and affection. Peyton absolutely adores belly rubs and will goofily roll over to ask for them. Peyton also doesnt let age hold him back! He lives for long hikes and walks that would exhaust him. Peyton would thrive in an active family with teens 16 years+ and adults. Another plus he can be introduced to dog-savvy cats! At the end of the day, he would love to snuggle up with his people and keep them company. If you would like to meet Peyton today, stop on by Seattle Humane today!



PROMOTIONS

Dec. 16-18 | Doggone Homes



Complete your home just in time for the holidays and adopt a dog! Theyll fill your holidays with cuddles, licks, and endless love. Our $50 off adoption fees will give you another reason to celebrate!



BABY

Meet Baby, a sweet 6-year-old black and white kitty! Dont be fooled by her name - Baby is a big girl at slightly over 11 pounds. Baby is a lover and will purr all day for head scratches. She may swat at a toy here and there, but she mainly wants her humans love. Shes a quiet and reserved kitty who longs for a best friend she can open her heart to. Baby has some special needs that are resolvable with a patient family that is willing to take some steps to ensure her success in her new home. Baby tested positive for FIV. When kept indoors, an FIV-positive kitty can live a long, happy life like any other feline. Come and learn more about Baby at Seattle Humane today - she might be just the friend youre looking for!



Our staff would be happy to speak with you about FIV and Babys long-term care.



