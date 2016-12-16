                                 
Friday, Dec 16, 2016
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 42 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, December 16, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 51
Pride at Work statement on Secretary of Labor nomination
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Pride at Work statement on Secretary of Labor nomination

In another case of putting the fox in charge of the chicken coop, Donald Trump nominated Andrew Puzder on December 8 as the Secretary of Labor for his administration. Puzder is the CEO of CKE restaurants, which owns the Hardees and Carl's Jr. fast food chains. He is strongly opposed to any increases in the minimum wage and wants to see the Affordable Care Act repealed.

Pride at Work Executive Director Jerame Davis issued the following reaction to Puzder's nomination to head the Department of Labor:

'Andrew Puzder's nomination to become the Secretary of Labor is a slap in the face to every working person in America. Here we have a man who makes over a million dollars a year in base salary, but he thinks the minimum wage is too high. Just to prove how out of touch he is with average working people, he also opposes the Affordable Care Act, which has insured over 20 million people - many of whom likely work for Pudzer's company.

'LGBTQ working people should also be concerned because Puzder was a member of the GOP platform committee that produced the most anti-LGBTQ platform by any major political party in history. When asked about the anti-LGBTQ planks by The Hill, Puzder said, 'However, we do support nondiscrimination.' Where that made it into the platform is still an open question.

'Even if Donald Trump decides not to repeal President Obama's executive order barring LGBTQ discrimination among federal contractors, there is little hope that Puzder will enforce it. It's beyond frightening that every single person Trump has put forward as a nominee for his administration is staunchly anti-LGBTQ.

'Puzder's views on women aren't exactly stellar, either. When asked about his company's racy, sexist ads, he told Entrepreneur magazine, 'I like beautiful women eating burgers in bikinis. I think it's very American.' Such a flippant response is unbecoming of someone who will be charged with protecting the rights of the American workforce, half of which are women.

'Every working American will suffer under a Labor Department that is derelict in its duties. There is no reason to believe Puzder or Trump will lift a finger to protect the rights of working people. This administration is quickly shaping up to be one of the most anti-labor governments we've encountered. We call upon the Senate to reject the Puzder nomination and to carefully vet every nominee put forth by President-elect Trump.'

Pride at Work is an LGBTQ labor organization affiliated with the AFL-CIO.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Orlando PD adopts SPD Safe Place program at six-month Pulse shooting anniversary
------------------------------
ERW takes conversion therapy ban on the road
------------------------------
Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson no friend of LGBT community
------------------------------
Louisiana judge strikes down LGBT protections
------------------------------
4.5% of California youth identify as gender nonconforming
------------------------------
Local nonprofit consultancy to award pro-bono services to promote tolerance and understanding
------------------------------
Uncle Ike's and Solstice partner with Low Income Housing Institute on high-minded stocking stuffer
------------------------------
SOSea self-defense class instructs community members how to avoid being the target of hate
------------------------------
Former Gov. Christine Gregoire and Diverse Harmony bring unity and hope to the GSBA Holiday Luncheon
------------------------------
Washington Won't Discriminate - Join the fight!
------------------------------
Federal employees union refuses to turn over names of energy staffers to Trump team
------------------------------
WEEKLY PETS:
------------------------------
GOP resurrects FADA

Bill legalizes anti-LGBT discrimination
------------------------------
Pride at Work statement on Secretary of Labor nomination
------------------------------
Anti-LGBT group drops First Amendment lawsuit
------------------------------
Guilty!

White supremacist convicted of Charleston killings
------------------------------
Cherokee Nation to recognize same-sex marriages
------------------------------
Surprise! Trump is the messiah, televangelist says
------------------------------
Seattle will host the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game
------------------------------
UN fires Wonder Woman

Comic book hero was supposed to symbolize women's empowerment
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News