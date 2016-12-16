by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Self-proclaimed white supremacist Dylann Roof was found guilty on 33 separate federal charges arising from his murder of nine parishioners at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.



Roof was found guilty on 12 counts of hate crimes, 12 counts of obstruction of religion, and nine counts of use of a firearm to kill.



Deliberations began on the afternoon of December 15 after attorneys made closing arguments.



Shortly after deliberations began, the jury asked to rewatch the video in which Roof confessed to two FBI agents. Specifically, the jury wanted to see the portion where Roof said he was unsure of how many people he had killed.



Not long after that, the jury returned the guilty verdicts.



'He needs to be held accountable for every bullet,' Assistant US Attorney Nathan Williams told the jury.



'The parishioners could not have seen the hatred in his heart,' Williams said. 'He sat and waited until they were at their most vulnerable.'



Family members of the victims sobbed as Williams spoke.



Roof, who handled his own defense, did not call any witnesses and did not testify.



The nine victims, who welcomed Roof into their Bible study when he showed up at the church, were killed on the night of June 17, 2015. Roof was arrested the next day.



These were the victims:



o Cynthia Marie Graham Hurd (54), a manager for the Charleston County Public Library system



o Susie Jackson (87), a Bible study and church choir member



o Ethel Lee Lance (70), the church's sexton



o Depayne Middleton-Doctor (49), a pastor who was also employed as a school administrator and admissions coordinator at Southern Wesleyan University



o Clementa C. Pinckney (41), the church's pastor and a South Carolina state senator



o Tywanza Sanders (26), a Bible study member and grandnephew of Susie Jackson



o Daniel Simmons (74), a retired pastor



o Sharonda Coleman-Singleton (45), a pastor, speech therapist, and high school track coach



o Myra Thompson (59), a Bible study teacher



