by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Donald Trump may be the messiah, according to televangelist Tom Horn. At the very least, he is a precursor to the messiah, much like John the Baptist, Horn said.



Horn made the remarks on Jim Bakker's TV show, where he was a guest along with several other so-called 'end times' preachers.



According to Horn, unnamed 'rabbis' have revealed that Trump could be the messiah.



'They're looking at Donald Trump' as the messiah, Horn said of 'the rabbis,' adding that Trump's name 'actually means 'messiah.'



Among the clues that Trump may be the messiah, he said, is that the president-elect is a kingly and warrior-like leader committed to protecting Israel and, according to Horn, rebuilding the Temple of Jerusalem.



Horn said that if Trump is not the messiah, then he is likely 'the forerunner' to the messiah who 'will start the message in the wilderness, and the messiah is going to come in on his heels.'



If Trump turns out to only be a John the Baptist-like figure, Horn explained, then his inauguration will signal the beginning of the 'countdown to the appearance of the messiah.'



But the 'rabbis' who 'do think he is the messiah,' Horn said, are looking for proof that Trump's 'bloodline goes back to the Davidic dynasty.'



While Horn did not cite any rabbis by name, he was possibly referring to a controversial New York rabbi, Mendel Kessin, who said in September that Trump is 'a messiah.'



Kessin's theory also got support from Christian-right preacher Carl Gallups, a supporter of the Trump presidential campaign.



'I think the main thrust of Rabbi Kessin's message is that, somehow, Yahweh might be in the process of using Donald Trump to bring about some much-needed biblical reformation to the United States and, thus, the world,' Gallups told WorldNetDaily in September.



'I think he is also hoping and praying, along with much of the Jewish and Christian world, that Trump might be used [by] God to restore the United States to being a great friend and protector of Israel. This is especially true as we see the miraculously returned Israel now surrounded with nations on every side that are plotting its ultimate demise.'



Trump, Gallups said, has characteristics of a messiah, just as President Obama has 'antichrist characteristics.'



In fact, Kessin was careful not to claim that Trump is 'The Messiah' - the figure who will restore the Kingdom of Israel and rebuild the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem - but only 'a messiah' who 'turns a nation, basically that's going awry, it's collapsing with the evil and immorality, and turns it around...'



