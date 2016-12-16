|
|Seattle will host the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game
by Albert Rodriguez
SGN A&E Writer
For the first time ever, the WNBA All-Star Game will take place in Seattle. The Emerald City was selected by the professional women's basketball league to host the event next year, scheduled for July 22 at Key Arena, making it only the third time it's been held in the Western half of the country; Phoenix hosted both other times.
Similar to the men, over at the NBA, the elite WNBA players will be invited to participate in the game and a slate of activities leading up to it, such as basketball camps and fan meet n' greet sessions.
In a statement posted to the league's official website, wnba.com, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray noted, 'We are honored to host the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game, which will bring the best basketball players in the world to the Emerald City. Seattle is a basketball town, home to the two-time WNBA champion Seattle Storm and last year's University of Washington women's Final Four team. We are proud of this tradition and we will look forward to celebrating the WNBA in Seattle next summer.'
Also quoted on the website and celebrating the announcement was Seattle Storm player and US Olympian Sue Bird, who stated, 'Seattle has the best fans in the WNBA, and I am so proud to be hosting Verizon WNBA All-Star 2017 in our hometown. This event celebrates world-class basketball, and there is no other city more deserving than Seattle.'
Due to the Rio Summer Olympics, there was no WNBA All-Star game played this year. The most recent was in 2015, when teams representing the Western and Eastern conferences took to the court in Uncasville, Connecticut; the West won by a score of 117-112.
Ticket information is available at StormBasketball.com, or by calling (206) 217-WNBA. Although individual tickets won't be available for purchase until next spring, old and new Storm 360 Members are eligible to get their tickets in advance.
