                                 
Friday, Dec 16, 2016
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 42 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, December 16, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 51
Seattle will host the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Seattle will host the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game

by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer

For the first time ever, the WNBA All-Star Game will take place in Seattle. The Emerald City was selected by the professional women's basketball league to host the event next year, scheduled for July 22 at Key Arena, making it only the third time it's been held in the Western half of the country; Phoenix hosted both other times.

Similar to the men, over at the NBA, the elite WNBA players will be invited to participate in the game and a slate of activities leading up to it, such as basketball camps and fan meet n' greet sessions.

In a statement posted to the league's official website, wnba.com, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray noted, 'We are honored to host the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game, which will bring the best basketball players in the world to the Emerald City. Seattle is a basketball town, home to the two-time WNBA champion Seattle Storm and last year's University of Washington women's Final Four team. We are proud of this tradition and we will look forward to celebrating the WNBA in Seattle next summer.'

Also quoted on the website and celebrating the announcement was Seattle Storm player and US Olympian Sue Bird, who stated, 'Seattle has the best fans in the WNBA, and I am so proud to be hosting Verizon WNBA All-Star 2017 in our hometown. This event celebrates world-class basketball, and there is no other city more deserving than Seattle.'

Due to the Rio Summer Olympics, there was no WNBA All-Star game played this year. The most recent was in 2015, when teams representing the Western and Eastern conferences took to the court in Uncasville, Connecticut; the West won by a score of 117-112.

Ticket information is available at StormBasketball.com, or by calling (206) 217-WNBA. Although individual tickets won't be available for purchase until next spring, old and new Storm 360 Members are eligible to get their tickets in advance.

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Orlando PD adopts SPD Safe Place program at six-month Pulse shooting anniversary
------------------------------
ERW takes conversion therapy ban on the road
------------------------------
Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson no friend of LGBT community
------------------------------
Louisiana judge strikes down LGBT protections
------------------------------
4.5% of California youth identify as gender nonconforming
------------------------------
Local nonprofit consultancy to award pro-bono services to promote tolerance and understanding
------------------------------
Uncle Ike's and Solstice partner with Low Income Housing Institute on high-minded stocking stuffer
------------------------------
SOSea self-defense class instructs community members how to avoid being the target of hate
------------------------------
Former Gov. Christine Gregoire and Diverse Harmony bring unity and hope to the GSBA Holiday Luncheon
------------------------------
Washington Won't Discriminate - Join the fight!
------------------------------
Federal employees union refuses to turn over names of energy staffers to Trump team
------------------------------
WEEKLY PETS:
------------------------------
GOP resurrects FADA

Bill legalizes anti-LGBT discrimination
------------------------------
Pride at Work statement on Secretary of Labor nomination
------------------------------
Anti-LGBT group drops First Amendment lawsuit
------------------------------
Guilty!

White supremacist convicted of Charleston killings
------------------------------
Cherokee Nation to recognize same-sex marriages
------------------------------
Surprise! Trump is the messiah, televangelist says
------------------------------
Seattle will host the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game
------------------------------
UN fires Wonder Woman

Comic book hero was supposed to symbolize women's empowerment
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News