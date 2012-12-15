9 OUNCES: A One-Woman Show written and performed by Anastacia Tolbert, stars Alice, Luna & Saraphina. Using the audience as mirror, epiphany and diary, three narratives crochet themselves around evolving frames. This unkempt, deribboned braid dangling crooked parts is not to be missed.



Performances will be held at the Calamus Auditorium at Gay City, 517 E Pike St, Thursday, Dec 15 through Sunday Dec 18 at 7pm. Tickets: General Admission: $15-$20; Students & Seniors: $12. NOTE: This performance explores mature themes, with some nudity. Youth under 16 should be accompanied.







Anastacia Renee' is a queer super-shero of color moonlighting as a writer, performance artist and creative writing workshop facilitator. She has received awards and fellowships from Cave Canem, Hedgebrook, VONA, Jack Straw, Ragdale and Artist Trust. She was recently selected as the 2015-16 Writer-in-Residence at Hugo House, a place for writers in Seattle. Her Chapbook 26, published by Dancing Girl Press, is an abbreviated alphabet expression of the lower and uppercase lives of women and girls. Her poetry and fiction have been published in Literary Orphans, Bitterzoet, Radius Poetry, Seattle ReviewDuende, Bone Bouquet, Dressing Room Poetry and many more. Recently Anastacia Renee' has been expanding her creative repertoire into the field of visual art, and has exhibited installations surrounding the body as a polarized place of both the private and political. Lately she's been obsessed with the body's memory and infatuated by myths, fables & imaginary truths.



Accessability:

The Calamus Auditorium at Gay City is ADA accessible, has two single-stall all-gender restrooms, and is a fragrance-free space. For more information about accessibility at Gay City, please visit gaycity.org/access



Smoking & Fragrances:

It is Gay City's policy that smoking and use of fragrances are prohibited on Gay City Health Project premises, including all Gay City Health Project sponsored events and activities. The health of some of our staff, volunteers, and clients may be harmed by exposure to cologne, perfume, or other fragrances, which may cause difficulty breathing, migraine headaches, flu-like symptoms and more. These symptoms are not always readily apparent and sometimes show up hours later or persist for days after an exposure.



Coming to Gay City having used fragranced products on your body or your clothing means that those who are sensitive are faced with the choice to stay and get sick or leave and be unable to access important services or do their job. We ask your help in making Gay City accessible to all by coming to Gay City fragrance free.



*Sponsor Tickets: Gay City relies on the generosity of our patrons and supporters to help bring about programs like Gay City Arts. Spending a little more on your ticket will help keep our program running and our ticket prices low.



About Gay City Arts:

Art is the voice, spirit and conscience of every community and is a vital tool for community reflection, dialogue and pride. Through Gay City Arts, Gay City collaborates with local LGBTQ artists to galvanize an audience for queer arts, foster the development of LGBTQ artists and works, and facilitate artistic excellence that is accessible. Gay City Arts is committed to presenting challenging, dynamic and excellent queer art across a wide range of disciplines, including theater, music, dance, film, spoken word, literary and visual arts. Learn more at gaycity.org/arts



