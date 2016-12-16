by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



The critically acclaimed film Moonlight emerged as an Oscars' frontrunner this week when it earned 6 Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture-Drama and Best Director for Barry Jenkins. A coming-of-age story about a boy discovering his sexuality while experiencing the harsh realities of the world around him, the movie also earned nods for Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali), Best Supporting Actress (Naomie Harris), Best Original Score (Nicholas Brittel) and a second nomination for Jenkins, in the category of Best Screenplay.



Moonlight will battle Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester By the Sea and Hackshaw Ridge for Best Motion Picture in the drama field and vying for Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy are 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins, Sing Street and the expected winner, La La Land. For the directing prize, Jenkins competes against Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Mel Gibson (Hackshaw Ridge), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By the Sea) and openly Gay director Tom Ford, who goes head-to-head with Jenkins again for Best Screenplay. Ford, more commonly known as a top fashion designer, is married to Richard Buckley, and the couple have a four year-old son together; he previously directed the Gay-themed film A Single Man.



On the TV side, 'Transparent' is in the running for Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy, as is the star of the show, Jeffrey Tambor, who portrays an older Transgender woman and parent of three grown children. For Best Actor-Musical or Comedy, he faces Anthony Anderson ('Black-ish'), Gael Garcia Bernal ('Mozart in the Jungle'), Donald Glover ('Atlanta') and Nick Nolte ('Graves').



Sarah Paulson can add a Golden Globe to her trophy case, if she gets called to the podium for Best Actress-Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in 'The People vs OJ Simpson'; she won the equivalent category three months ago at the Emmy Awards, where she thanked her partner and fellow actress Holland Taylor. Evan Rachel Wood, who is openly Bisexual, nabbed a Best Actress-Drama nod for her leading role in the breakout hit 'Westworld,' which is also up for Best Television Series-Drama.



'The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story' garnered 4 Golden Globe nominations total, including a slot in the highly competitive Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television race, and should it win - against 'American Crime,' 'The Dresser,' 'The Night Manager' and 'The Night Of' - the award would be shared amongst its producers, which openly Gay writer-director-producer Ryan Murphy ('Glee,' 'American Horror Story') is a part of.



The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented on January 8, 2017, less than a week before the Academy Award nominations are revealed.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!