BOYSTOWN series author Jake Biondi has revealed the cover of the highly anticipated sixth book of his BOYSTOWN series. BOYSTOWN Season Six will be released on December 16, 2016. The cover for the book, which was designed by photographer James Franklin, features BOYSTOWN model Sean Zevran as well as six other BOYSTOWN boys: JR Bronson, Pablo Hernandez, Eddie Eduardo, Cory Zwierzynski, Jo Franco, and Andy Andranik.



Like the first five books, BOYSTOWN Season 6 will be available at bookstores across the country as well at online at amazon.com, bn.com, and itunes. The series is available in paperback, audio book, and all e-book formats.



Biondi is currently working with television producers Gabe Fiscale and Weston Mueller, who are interested in bringing the BOYSTOWN series to television. Biondi remains optimistic that fans all over the world will soon be able to watch their favorite BOYSTOWN characters in action on television.



I have interviewed Jake for Seasons (Books) 1 to 4 on my blog and Season 5 was discussed in the SGN's Pride 2016 issue (http://www.sgn.org/sgnnews44_26/page28.cfm). I had a chance to catch up with Jake to find out more about Season (Book) 6.



MK Scott: BOYSTOWN Season Six is finally here. What are some key moments in this book?



Jake Biondi: BOYSTOWN Season Six picks up right where Season Five left off; however, this time around, not all the cliffhangers from the previous book are resolved right away. In fact, readers don't find out the resolution to one of Season Five's cliffhangers until the last chapter of the new book. Other key moments in the book include the deaths of a few major characters.



MK: What will make this book different from the other five?



JB: Unlike previous BOYSTOWN books where the shocking moments come at the end, Season Six drops bombshells all the way through the novel. Twists and turns will shock readers from the first chapter on. This is also the longest of the books so readers will get to know the characters even more intimately than before. It's a wild ride!



MK: Tell us about any new characters?



JB: BOYSTOWN Season Six introduces a few new characters, including the series' first transgender character. It's very exciting. Plus, readers may see some different sides to some veteran characters as well. The storylines in Season Six bring out the best - and worst - in certain characters.



MK: I know your dream is to bring the series to TV. How's that going?



JB: It's going very well. TV producers Weston Mueller and Gabe Fiscale have been great to work with and they spend much of 2016 laying the groundwork for bringing BOYSTOWN to television. I'm not allowed to say much more than that, but I feel like 2017 is going to be a very good year for the series.



MK: My burning question: Will there be a Season Seven and when?



JB: Absolutely. Watch for BOYSTOWN Season Seven to be released 7-7-17.



MK Scott is an zrts blogger based in Seattle. Please check his blog at outviewonline.com.



Boystown Season Six will be available at Amazon.com and other book retailers on December 16. For more information, follow them at BoystownTheSeries.com, Twitter (@boystown_series), and Instagram (@boystowntheseries).



