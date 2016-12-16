                                 
Friday, Dec 16, 2016
 
search SGN
SERVING SEATTLE AND THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST FOR 42 YEARS!

click to visit advertiser's website

Javascript DHTML Drop Down Menu Powered by dhtml-menu-builder.com

Last Weeks Edition
   
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 




 

 
 

 

 

[Valid RSS]
click to go to advertisers website
to Section One | to Arts & Entertainment
posted Friday, December 16, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 51
Louisiana judge strikes down LGBT protections
Section One
ALL STORIES
  next story
Louisiana judge strikes down LGBT protections

by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer In a December 14 ruling, a Louisiana state judge struck down LGBT protections put in place by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

In April Edwards fulfilled a campaign promise by issuing an executive order requiring protections for sexual orientation and gender identity in state contracts. Similar protections had been in force under the previous Democratic governor, Kathleen Blanco, but were rescinded by Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal.

Louisiana District Judge Todd Hernandez ruled that Edwards' anti-discrimination order is unconstitutional because it seeks to create or expand state law rather than leaving that to the legislature.

The decision was a significant victory for Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, who filed the lawsuit challenging the LGBT rights order. Landry had previously held up enforcement of at least 100 state contracts because they contained the anti-discrimination language mandated by the governor.

In retaliation, Edwards refused to transfer $18 million to the attorney general's office because Landry refused to include the anti-discrimination language in the transfer agreement.

Edwards said he plans to appeal. He said his order, which contains an exception for contractors that are religious organizations, is a statement that Louisiana doesn't discriminate.

'With great respect for the role of the Louisiana legislature, we continue to believe that discrimination is not a Louisiana value and that we are best served as a state when employment decisions are based solely on an individual's qualifications and job performance,' the governor said in a statement.

LGBT rights organizations condemned the judge's decision.

'This is a setback with serious consequences for LGBTQ state employees and contractors throughout Louisiana,' said HRC Legal Director Sarah Warbelow.

'No one should face unfair and unjust discrimination simply because of who they are or whom they love. Upon appeal, we are hopeful that justice will ultimately prevail and these important nondiscrimination protections will be restored.'

'Unfortunately, the LGBT community suffered another setback after today's ruling. These are protections that are not new: two prior governors have issued similar orders,' said Forum for Equality Executive Director Sarah Jane Brady.

'Forum for Equality is confident that the governor will continue to fight for the rights of the LGBT community in this state. It is important at this time to be able to send a message to all people and businesses that Louisiana is moving forward and standing on the right side of history. We look forward to continuing to work towards that goal and fight for the rights of all LGBT citizens in Louisiana.'

Tell a friend:

Share on Facebook  Share on Facebook

Post to MySpace!Share on MySpace!

    Share on Delicious

Share on StumbleUpon!
Orlando PD adopts SPD Safe Place program at six-month Pulse shooting anniversary
------------------------------
ERW takes conversion therapy ban on the road
------------------------------
Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson no friend of LGBT community
------------------------------
Louisiana judge strikes down LGBT protections
------------------------------
4.5% of California youth identify as gender nonconforming
------------------------------
Local nonprofit consultancy to award pro-bono services to promote tolerance and understanding
------------------------------
Uncle Ike's and Solstice partner with Low Income Housing Institute on high-minded stocking stuffer
------------------------------
SOSea self-defense class instructs community members how to avoid being the target of hate
------------------------------
Former Gov. Christine Gregoire and Diverse Harmony bring unity and hope to the GSBA Holiday Luncheon
------------------------------
Washington Won't Discriminate - Join the fight!
------------------------------
Federal employees union refuses to turn over names of energy staffers to Trump team
------------------------------
WEEKLY PETS:
------------------------------
GOP resurrects FADA

Bill legalizes anti-LGBT discrimination
------------------------------
Pride at Work statement on Secretary of Labor nomination
------------------------------
Anti-LGBT group drops First Amendment lawsuit
------------------------------
Guilty!

White supremacist convicted of Charleston killings
------------------------------
Cherokee Nation to recognize same-sex marriages
------------------------------
Surprise! Trump is the messiah, televangelist says
------------------------------
Seattle will host the 2017 WNBA All-Star Game
------------------------------
UN fires Wonder Woman

Comic book hero was supposed to symbolize women's empowerment
------------------------------
BREAKING NEWS
------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

------------------------------

click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
click to visit advertiser's website
 
 
 

gay news feeds gay news readers gay rss gay
http://sgn.org/rss.xml | what is RSS? | Add to Google use Google to set up your RSS feed
SGN Calendar For Mobile Phones http://sgn.org/rssCalendarMobile.xml
SGN Calendar http://sgn.org/rssCalendar.xml

Seattle Gay News - SGN
1707 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Phone 206-324-4297
Fax 206-322-7188

email: sgn2@sgn.org
website suggestions: web@sgn.org

copyright Seattle Gay News 2016 - DigitalTeamWorks 2016
USA Gay News American News American Gay News USA American Gay News United States American Lesbian News USA American Lesbian News United States USA News
Pacific Northwest News in Seattle News in Washington State News