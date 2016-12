by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



Here's a sweet, sweet fantasy come true...Mariah Carey is coming to Seattle!! That's right, the mega star will be Lionel Richie's very special guest for his All The Hits Tour appearance at Key Arena on April 28. This is huge news for Carey fans because she hasn't performed in the Emerald City since December 2003, when she dazzled concertgoers at McCaw Hall with a spectacular show. I was there, and I remember how she opened the concert at the back of the venue's main floor and gradually made her way to the stage; it was glorious. Richie, who brought his previous tour to Seattle in 2014, will launch his 35-date itinerary next year in Baltimore, on March 15, with scheduled performances in New Orleans, Chicago, Oakland, Los Angeles and New York, to name a few. Carey joins him for all tour dates. I've seen video footage of the pop diva's recent performances, in Hawaii and Mexico, and she looked and sounded amazing, even hitting those high notes on Emotions. So this is a show to definitely get tickets for, which go on sale December 17 (10am) at LiveNation.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, or charge by phone 1-800-745-3000.



Also coming to Seattle in the coming months are rock group Skillet on March 4 at The Showbox Market, indie band Clap Your Hands Say Yeah on March 17 at The Crocodile, classical-pop vocalist Jackie Evancho on March 23 at The Triple Door, jazz-pop musicians Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway on April 12 and 13 at The Triple Door, metal acts Anthrax and Killswitch Engage on April 25 at The Showbox SoDo, and R&B singer Kehlani on April 29 at The Showbox SoDo as well.



The Academy Award nominations haven't been revealed yet and already there's a casualty, a rather large one in the music field. Johann Johannsson's brilliant score for the sci-film Arrival has been ruled ineligible by the always-strict Academy due to a portion of it having been previously released, yet about 80% of the music is the Icelandic composer's original work. Johannsson, who received Oscar nominations for The Theory of Everything and Sicario, was considered the frontrunner to take home the award in February. Also ruled ineligible are the scores for Manchester By the Sea and Martin Scorcese's Silence, both for similar reasons as Arrival. This leaves the door wide open for Justin Hurwitz's La La Land soundtrack, or Mica Levi's score for Jackie, to get the win, with possible upsets coming from Dustin OHalloran and Hauschkas work on Lion, John Williams for The BFG, or Mark Mancina for Moana. The five nominees will be unveiled on January 14, when the Academy Awards announce their selections.



Finally, if you were thinking about getting tickets for the Darius Rucker concert at Snoqualmie Casino on February 13, you're out of luck. The show is sold out. But tickets are still available for Queensryche (January 27), Peter Cetera (February 17) and Michael Bolton (March 16) at the casino, located about 35 minutes from downtown Seattle on I-90 East. Info at snocasino.com.



