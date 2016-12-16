|
|
|4.5% of California youth identify as gender nonconforming
|
by Shaun Knittel -
SGN Associate Editor
This week the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research released new findings through the California Health Interview Survey (CHIS), the largest state health survey in the nation. More than 20,000 Californians - including adults, teenagers, and children - are interviewed each year.
For the first time, CHIS, in partnership with the Williams Institute, measured the size of the Transgender and gender-nonconforming population in California, making it one of the only state-level health surveys to do so.
In 2015, about 64,000 adults ages 18 to 70 (0.25% of the population) were estimated to be Transgender or gender nonconforming, and about 133,000 Californian youth ages 12 to 17 (about 4.5% of the youth population) were estimated to express their gender in a 'nonconforming' way (e.g., boys who act or dress mostly or very feminine, and girls who act or dress mostly or very masculine).
The findings of this survey are important in the fact that Transgender or gender-nonconforming people are rarely surveyed because it is believed that they make up so little of the population (even within the LGBTQ community). However, survey results, such as the CHIS survey, begin to shed light on just how many Transgender or gender-nonconforming people there really are.
The Williams Institute thanked all of the UniTy 2015 and 2016 supporters, the Gill Foundation, Anonymous, David Bohnett Foundation, the Arcus Foundation, the Johnson Family Foundation, the California Community Foundation, Barbara Jacobs, Martine Rothblatt, the Edison, Weston Milliken, the Human Rights Campaign, the UCLA School of Law - and many more - for making the collection of the CHIS gender identity and expression data possible.
|
|
|
|
|
|
