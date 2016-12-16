The Ostara Group works to support ideas that further compassion in Washington state SEATTLE, WA - The Ostara Group is granting 25 hours of pro-bono support in fundraising and organizational strategy for an emerging nonprofit promoting tolerance and understanding.



The rise of hate motivated speech and attacks has been dramatic in the wake of the presidential election. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there were nearly 900 hate incidents reported across the country in the 10 days following the election.



In the wake of 9/11, which saw a similar rise in hate incidents, multiple nonprofit organizations grew out of a response to rising intolerance. OneAmerica was founded to advocate for immigrant rights. Tasveer premiered a South Asian film festival to dispel stereotypes. OneWorldNow! sought to bring foreign language, leadership, and study abroad programs to high-need schools. Founder Kristen Hayden writes: 'Tired of complaining about the inequity and injustice in our nation's public schools' leadership & we launched OneWorldNow! after the tragic events of 9/11 as a good-faith effort to be 'part of the solution'.'



In an effort to help a budding nonprofit realize its potential, The Ostara Group will provide 25 hours of free, custom designed support. Founder Kyle Halmrast says, 'With this grant, our goal is to catalyze critical ideas and positive social change.'



The grant is open to anyone in Washington state who wishes to start a nonprofit, or to existing nonprofits whose budgets were less than $300,000 in the most recently completed year. Submissions will be accepted through Tuesday, January 31 at 5 pm, and decisions will be announced by March 31, 2017.



Additional information, along with the application, can be found on our website at: http://www.ostaragroup.com/blog



The Ostara Group is a Seattle-based consulting firm that strengthens nonprofits' capacity, capability, and culture through fundraising and organizational strategy. Having worked with over 150 organizations in Seattle and beyond, Ostara supports a wide range of efforts to protect the planet, create vibrant communities, and provide a safety net to society's most vulnerable. Ostara's custom tailored approach is designed to help clients make their vision a reality. More information can be found at www.ostaragroup.com



Courtesy of Ostara Group



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!