Proceeds from Cannabis Packs will build Tiny Houses for the homeless



SEATTLE, WA - There's no shelter that hides us from the homelessness in Seattle. Over the past year, the One Night Count was roughly 3,000 men, women and children. It's real, and it takes the whole of us to fix. Solstice and Uncle Ike's have proudly partnered with Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) to create a special Tiny House cannabis pre-roll pack, sold exclusively at Uncle Ike's 23rd & Union and Capitol Hill locations. A portion of proceeds will go directly to the Tiny House program, aimed at providing critically needed shelter to Seattle's homeless families and individuals.



LIHI Executive Director Sharon Lee said, 'We think the Tiny House cannabis packs would make a great stocking stuffer or holiday gift. While it's a little bit of an unusual fundraiser, funds for shelter will help address a deadly serious problem: 91 homeless men and women died on the streets last year. Safe and secure Tiny Houses would have prevented some of those deaths.'



Tiny Houses. Big Future.



About LIHI's Tiny House Villages

LIHI's Tiny House initiative is a crisis response to growing homelessness in Seattle. Tiny House Villages get homeless people off the streets fast and into a safe environment where they can take a breath and get their lives back together. A warm, enclosed Tiny House is a significant life quality improvement over a tent below an underpass. In the past year LIHI opened three Tiny House Villages and will be opening more in the coming year. Our Tiny House Villages house families, couples, singles, and people with pets. We provide case managers at all sites to help residents find jobs and permanent housing. We are utilizing vacant land and partnering with many wonderful carpentry apprenticeship programs to build the houses. Hundreds of volunteers have helped us set up the villages. The cost of a Tiny House is less than $2,500.



To learn more: www.LIHI.org/tiny-houses



Courtesy of Low Income Housing Institute



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!