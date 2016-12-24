by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Congresswoman-elect Pramila Jayapal and Gov. Jay Inslee declared Washington state a 'hate-free zone' at a December 19 press conference attended by other elected officials, labor and community activists, and the public.



Hate-Free Zone was the name of an organization founded by Jayapal to protect immigrants in the wake of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. The group is now called OneAmerica and is the state's leading immigrant rights organization.



'We stand ready to take on any federal actions that undermine this state as a sanctuary and refuge for all people,' Jayapal said in her speech.



'Just as we did 15 years ago, we reaffirm our promise to each other and declare our state, the state of Washington, a hate-free state...



'Here in Washington state, we refuse to succumb to fear-based politics. We know using fear to advance an agenda is an old and practiced tactic...



'We come together today to say we will fight injustice and policies rooted in racism and will condemn hateful rhetoric.



'Together we say we respect women, we value Muslims, we value black lives, we stand with LGBTQ community members, and with immigrants, refugees, and people of all faiths. We value those of all abilities and workers, and we will fight for dreamers of all kinds, immigrant and native born.'



Jayapal was joined by Gov. Inslee, Rep. Adam Smith, Rep. Suzan DelBene, Rep. Derek Kilmer, King County Executive Dow Constantine, Mayor Ed Murray, and Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, among other political and organization leaders.



Noting that Donald Trump would soon be made president by the Electoral College in spite of losing the popular vote, Inslee stated that 'the Electoral College has not taken away our right to speak out against hate.'



Adam Smith, now the senior US congressmember from Washington, was especially critical of the incoming Trump administration.



'We must stand up against the specifics of the hatred of this coming administration,' he said.



Smith also joined the other six Democratic members of Washington's congressional delegation in signing on to a formal statement of opposition to Trump.



'In the wake of recent events, we strongly believe it is our moral obligation to continue to fight injustice and policies rooted in racism and condemn hateful rhetoric, hate crimes, and hate threats against our fellow residents,' the statement says.



'We stand together now to say: We respect women. We value black lives. We stand with our LGBTQ community members. We stand with immigrants and refugees and people of all faiths. We value and support those with disabilities.'



Youth prison still a divisive issue

Although everyone at the event was united in opposition to Trump, it soon became clear that an issue closer to home remained divisive.



Activists interrupted Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and King County Executive Dow Constantine to demand a halt to the plans for replacing the old youth detention center at 12th Avenue and Alder Street with a brand new facility.



'Hate-free state means cage-free kids!' the activists chanted as they held up signs reading 'Cancel the jail' and 'Hate-free means jail-free.'



OneAmerica Executive Director Rich Stolz, the final speaker at the press conference, agreed with the demonstrators that abandoning plans for the new youth jail would be one way of taking action to eliminate hate in Washington.



'It has a particular resonance today because our criminal justice system is the tool used by the federal government to incarcerate civilians and undocumented immigrants,' he said. 'This is a time for us to really stand up and work with each other.'



After the press conference, community activist and attorney Nikkita Oliver took the microphone to denounce the new youth jail. Building a new detention center contradicts the goal of making Washington a hate-free state, she said.



'It's really essential for the county exec and the mayor step in and make the decision not to grant those permits [to build the new facility]. This is the easiest place to stop right now,' Oliver said. 'It's acknowledging and looking at who is most likely to be incarcerated and seeing that those are the same populations of people we say we're trying to protect from state violence,' she added.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!