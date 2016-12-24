                                 
Saturday, Dec 24, 2016
 
posted Friday, December 2, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 49
by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer

Eighty conservative Christian leaders have issued a statement rejecting legal protections for sexual orientation and gender identity as 'contrary to Christian and American values.'

Among the signers were four Catholic bishops, five Catholic college presidents, and an assortment of Catholic intellectuals and organization heads.

The statement, titled 'Preserve Freedom, Reject Coercion,' is being circulated by the Colson Center for Christian Worldview, founded by former Nixon aide Chuck Colson. The Colson Center played a similar role in circulating the infamous Manhattan Declaration - a call for Christians to disobey marriage equality laws - in 2009.

An article in the National Catholic Register promoting the new anti-LGBT statement claims that laws protecting LGBT people would 'crush Catholics.'

The article specifically cites the 'Education Department's interpretation of Title IX to require schools and colleges to make bathrooms and locker rooms open to students who claim a gender different from their birth sex' as being a problem for Catholics.

The Catholic bishops who signed the statement are:

o Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia, chair of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth;

o Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, chair of the Committee for Religious Liberty;

o Bishop Frank Dewane, chairman of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development; and

o Bishop George Murry, chairman of the Committee on Catholic Education.

The Catholic college presidents are Sister Mary Sarah Galbraith of Aquinas College, James Towey of Ave Maria University, Father Sean Sheridan of Franciscan University of Steubenville, Dr. Derry Connolly of John Paul the Great Catholic University, and Dr. William Fahey of Thomas More College of Liberal Arts.

Other prominent Catholics include Ryan Anderson of the Heritage Foundation, Anthony Esolen of Providence College, Thomas Farr of Georgetown University, Robert George of Princeton University, Alan Sears of the Alliance Defending Freedom, and George Weigel of the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

Non-Catholics who signed include a number of prominent Christian conservatives: Franklin Graham, Russell Moore, Albert Mohler, Eric Metaxas, and Focus on the Family head Jim Daly.

On December 12, National Organization for Marriage (NOM) boss Brian Brown issued the 'Capetown Declaration' in the name of a new global anti-LGBT organization, the International Organization for the Family.

Catholic Bishop Emmanuel Badejo of Ojo, Nigeria, was one of the signers of Brown's statement, as were Robert George and Ryan Anderson, who also signed the 'Preserve Freedom, Reject Coercion' statement.

