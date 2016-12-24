                                 
Saturday, Dec 24, 2016
 
posted Friday, December 23, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 52
Listerine can cure oral gonorrhea, new study shows
Section One
Listerine can cure oral gonorrhea, new study shows

by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer

Ordinary Listerine mouthwash can cure oral gonorrhea, a new study shows.

The study, by scientists at the Melbourne Sexual Health Center in Australia, was published December 20 in the journal Sexually Transmitted Infections.

The researchers performed two experiments using Listerine. In the first, Listerine Cool Mint or Total Care was added to lab dishes containing cultures of Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacteria.

Undiluted, both flavors left no bacteria alive in the dishes after only one minute of exposure. Even diluted 4-to-1, they killed most of the bacteria.

In the second experiment, men who have sex with men and who tested positive for gonorrhea in their mouth or throat participated in a randomized clinical trial.

One hundred and four subjects rinsed and gargled once with Cool Mint, while 92 performed the same procedure with saline solution. Five minutes later, 84% of the saline group still tested positive for gonorrhea in a throat culture. But only 52% of the Listerine users did.

Testing negative 'means there is no viable N. gonorrhoeae present on the swab,' lead researcher Eric Chow said.

The researchers did offer some cautionary notes. First, they said, there is a remote possibility that there were still viable bacteria in the throat culture, but in amounts too small to detect.

Second, testing people five minutes after they gargled does not show whether Listerine had more than a short-lived effect.

On the other hand, they pointed out that in the lab dish study, the bacteria did not return once killed by the application of Listerine.

The finding that a single gargle eliminated gonorrhea bacteria in the throats of nearly half the men raises the possibility that regular use of Listerine might keep the bacteria at bay and prevent gonorrhea transmission through oral sex.

Listerine was invented in the 19th century for use as a surgical antiseptic. It was later sold as both a floor cleaner and a cure for gonorrhea. In the 1920s it began to be marketed as a mouthwash and breath freshener.

The active ingredients listed on Listerine bottles are the essential oils menthol (at 0.042% concentration), thymol (0.064%), methyl salicylate (0.06%), and eucalyptol (0.092%). All have antiseptic effects, and there are some reports that methyl salicylate may have an anti-inflammatory effect as well.

Ethanol, which is used to dissolve the active ingredients, is toxic to bacteria at concentrations of 40%; it is present in concentrations of 21.6% in flavored Listerine and 26.9% in the original gold Listerine Antiseptic.

