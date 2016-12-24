                                 
Saturday, Dec 24, 2016
 
posted Friday, December 23, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 52
Pennsylvania court allows Gay couple to dissolve adult adoption, get married
Pennsylvania court allows Gay couple to dissolve adult adoption, get married

by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer

A Pennsylvania court ruled on December 21 that a Gay couple can dissolve their adult adoption and get married.

Nino Esposito, now 78, adopted Roland Bosee Jr. in 2012, when it was still against Pennsylvania state law for the couple to marry. They have been together 46 years.

Esposito told the Associated Press that he legally adopted Bosee because he wanted them to 'be a family of our own' when no other option was available to them. The idea came to him, he said, when the couple were revising their wills and looking for ways to avoid high probate taxes when one died and the other inherited his partner's estate.

According to CNN, other same-sex couples also used adult adoption to cement their family rights before same-sex marriage became legal in Pennsylvania in 2014. The couple 'never thought we'd see the day' they could marry, they explained to CNN.

Esposito and Bosee eventually decided they preferred to be married and petitioned the courts to dissolve the 2012 adoption.

In June 2015, Judge Lawrence O'Toole of the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County rejected the couple's request on the grounds that state law allowed adoptions to be dissolved only in case of fraud.

However, a three-judge Superior Court panel reversed the lower court, saying that 'under the circumstances of this case, Pennsylvania law permits an unopposed annulment or revocation of an adult adoption.'

President Judge Susan Peikes Gantman wrote in the panel's opinion that Bosee and Esposito's case presented 'wholly new and unique circumstances' for the annulment of the adult adoption.

The couple subsequently released a short statement saying they were 'relieved' by the court's decision and calling the ruling 'a wonderful Christmas gift.'

Bosee and Esposito's attorneys praised the decision as a victory for same-ex couples across the state.

