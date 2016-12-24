ART



Introducing Art, a devastatingly handsome 1-year-old Great Pyrenees mix! At 114lbs, Art is a gentle giant - a sweet and well-behaved boy. He is also intelligent and sits on command. Art makes one of the best walking partners around! He has excellent leash manners and looks absolutely majestic. Art adores long hikes, walks, cuddles, and head and belly scratches. Due to his large size, Art would be happiest in a home with children 14 years and older. To make sure your resident dogs and Art will get along, a meet and greet is required prior to adoption. Come see Art today at Seattle Humane!



As with all of our dogs, Art has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and behavior tested. He will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!



For more information on adopting a pet contact adoption@seattlehumane.org or phone (425) 649-7563.



ANNIE

Meet Annie, a loveable 3-year-old black and white spotted female kitty! Annie is a social girl who lives for affection. When you approach her she'll roll over to her belly and sweetly ask for chin scratches. Annie rewards any affection with steady and calming purr. Annie is waiting to meet her new best friends and family today at PetSmart in Bellevue, a Seattle Humane satellite location. Come find her there today and have her purring and making biscuits for you!



As with all of our cats, Annie is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!



