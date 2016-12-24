by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



2016 was a banner year for outstanding albums with some standing out - way out, in fact - from the others. Listed in ranking order, these are my top ten picks for the best albums of the year.



1. Blackstar - David Bowie

In any other year, Bowie's prophetic final album would still be among the best. Blackstar is one his finest works, a haunting and fascinating record that veers into jazz, experimental rock and sophisticated pop with poetic lyrics that just couldn't be shaken off. It's sad to listen to, though on the bright side he left us with this incredible gift that can be passed on to generations to come.



2. Anti - Rihanna

Yes, I do think Anti is a better album than Lemonade. While she doesn't take as many risks as Beyonce, the songs on Rihanna's record don't try so hard to be cutting edge and ultimately are more listenable. 'Kiss It Better' and 'Work' are two of the best songs to come out in 2016 all together.



3. The Life of Pablo - Kanye West

You never know what West is going to do outside the recording studio, but inside he consistently churns out amazing work; case in point: The Life of Pablo. It's a crazy album because it's all over the place, but songs like 'Ultralight Beam,' 'Famous,' 'Fame' and 'Low Lights' beg to be listened to repeatedly. He just seems to come up with really good material time and time again.



4. 22, A Million - Bon Iver

Anytime I listen to Bon Iver, it makes me want to retreat to the mountains, even though I dislike the outdoors. There's something very organic and earthy about the band's songs, including those on its much-anticipated new album 22, A Million, which didn't disappoint.



5. Coloring Book - Chance the Rapper

Hip hop and Christianity are nearly oxymorons, yet Chance the Rapper somehow intertwined the two on a superb mixtape that got noticeable attention. It's a smart, thought provoking record highlighted by the songs 'Angels' (featuring Saba) and 'All We Got,' a collaboration with Kanye West and the Chicago Children's Choir.



6. Lemonade - Beyonce

The fact Beyonce has evolved from an R&B superstar into an influential, innovative all-around artist gives her an A+ for both effort and execution. And while Lemonade isn't the easiest of Bey albums to sit through, it's evidence that she's not only in formation, she's in domination.



7. Full Circle - Loretta Lynn

If you think Loretta Lynn is ready to hang it up, think again. At 84, she's still producing quality work, like this year's Full Circle album featuring the leadoff single 'Everything It Takes,' a duet with Elvis Costello. It's a more rustic country record than 2004's critically acclaimed Van Lear Rose, yet just as great overall.



8. Encore - DJ Snake

He lurked in the background on two big dance singles last year, 'Lean On' and 'Turn Down for What,' but in 2016 DJ Snake released his debut studio effort, Encore, and it thrust him into the spotlight. Above all, the French DJ/producer makes Justin Bieber sound good, a challenging task in itself, on the track 'Let Me Love You.'



9. I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It - The 1975

Dreamy rock music that you can dance to. What's not to love about 'Somebody Else,' the whispery and electronic-laced top single from The 1975's newest album? It's pure ear candy.



10. Stranger Things: Vols 1 and 2 - Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

The atmospheric, outerworldly music by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein for the breakout Netflix series 'Stranger Things' is as tantalizing as the show itself. It feels like you're in an '80s time capsule, and there's nothing to complain about there.



