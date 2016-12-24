by Albert Rodriguez - SGN A&E Writer



As the year comes to a close, it will have taken some of the finest musicians with it. Normally, two or three legendary artists leave us in the span of twelve months. But in 2016, we lost about a dozen of them.



It began, actually, on New Year's Eve of 2015 when the 'unforgettable' R&B singer Natalie Cole passed away, though the vast majority of people didn't find out until January 1. The daughter of Nat King Cole, the respected vocalist was a multi-Grammy winner who also recorded jazz and traditional pop albums. She also appeared as a guest judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race.'



On January 8, David Bowie fans celebrated the release of his newest album, Blackstar, which coincided with his 69th birthday. Two days later, on January 10, the elation turned to shock, then grief, when the rock icon's followers learned of his death. Dozens of fellow artists took to social media to express their condolences and thoughts, including Madonna, Justin Timberlake, Keith Richards, Sia, Kanye West, Florence Welch, Adam Lambert, Foo Fighters, Kelly Clarkson, Kendrick Lamar, Billy Idol, The Weeknd, Duran Duran and Pharrell Williams, to name a few. He was unique, mysterious, outlandish, flamboyant and oddly beautiful, and for any Gay person listening to his music or watching his videos, it was the first time we'd seen somebody so different, yet so relatable.



A week later, we were stunned to learn of another rock legend's departure, Glenn Frey. A founding member of the Eagles, and a successful solo artist, the singer-songwriter rejoined the band for some of its most recent tours, including a memorable performance at Key Arena in 2013, when they played all of their big hits, from 'Hotel California' to 'One of These Nights' to 'Heartache Tonight'; Frey's daughter flew into Seattle to watch that show. In April, we experienced more shock when news broke of Prince's untimely death. At first, it seemed unreal, because unlike Bowie who'd been reportedly ill in the weeks and months leading up to his passing, there wasn't any mention of sickness or medical problems affecting The Purple One. We learned in the days ahead, however, of an opioid addiction that led to his overdose of the prescription drug fentanyl. Again, artists and fans from all corners of the globe paid their respects to Prince, who was undisputably one of the greatest innovators in music, a brilliant songwriter, a skilled multi-instrumentalist and pure genius. From his backup group, the New Power Generation who paid tribute to him during a Minnesota Vikings game, to Pink Floyd member Roger Waters, who added a snippet of 'Purple Rain' into a live version of 'Comfortably Numb,' the music superstar's loss impacted so many people.



Even if you'd never heard of Leonard Cohen before, you surely had listened to a version of 'Hallelujah.' It is regarded as a musical treasure, a timeless song that has been covered by many artists, including kd lang, Rufus Wainwright, Jeff Buckley and Willie Nelson. But the best rendition is the original, performed by its master Cohen, who died in early November. Eleven days later, the music community was in mourning again, now over the passing of Grammy-nominated funk-soul performer Sharon Jones, who lost her battle to cancer after a courageous fight that found her recording a new album and going on tour one last time with her bandmates, the Dap Kings.



Other musicians lost in 2016 include René Angélil (producer and husband of Celine Dion), Paul Kantner (Jefferson Airplane member), Maurice White (Earth, Wind & Fire member), Joey Martin Feek (from country duo Joey + Rory), Keith Emerson (of Emerson, Lake & Palmer), Frank Sinatra Jr. (son of Frank Sinatra), Pfife Dawg (of hip hop outfit A Tribe Called Quest), Merle Haggard (country icon), Leon Russell (legendary singer-songwriter, recorded an album with Elton John) and Pete Burns (lead singer of Dead or Alive).



2017, you can't come soon enough.



