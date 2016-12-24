Members of Seattle's film and critical community have voted and nominations for the 2016 Seattle Film Awards, honoring the best in film for 2016, have been announced. Leading the field with 10 nominations each are Damien Chazelle's musical romance La La Land and Barry Jenkins' dramatic, emotional coming-of-age story Moonlight. Both films are nominated for Best Picture and Best Director for Chazelle and Jenkins, respectively.



Denis Villeneuve's thought-provoking science-fiction epic Arrival landed 9 nominations, including Best Picture, and a second consecutive Seattle Film Awards Best Director nomination, recognized in 2015 for Sicario.



Joining those films across multiple categories is Kenneth Lonergan's Manchester by the Sea and Robert Eggers' The Witch, earning 7 nominations each, including Best Picture of the Year and a nod for Eggers in Best Director.



Lonergan missed a mention in the Best Director category, as Paul Verhoeven was nominated for his controversial French import Elle. In addition to earning a Best Picture nomination, lead actress Isabelle Huppert earned a spot in the Best Actress race. The film also received a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.



Rounding out the Best Picture lineup for 2016 is Pablo Larraín's Jackie, David Mackenzie's Hell or High Water, South Korea's The Handmaiden, and documentary 13th, Ava DuVernay's look at the history of African-American racism in the United States.



Manchester by the Sea placed four of its actors in the nomination pool - Casey Affleck (Lead Actor), Michelle Williams (Supporting Actress), and dual nominees Lucas Hedges and Kyle Chandler in Supporting Actor. The film also earned a nod for Best Ensemble.



Affleck competes against fellow nominees Ryan Gosling in La La Land, Viggo Mortensen in Captain Fantastic, Denzel Washington in Fences, and Logan Lerman, cited for his work in Indignation.



Williams earns her nomination alongside Viola Davis in Fences and Naomie Harris in Moonlight. Two distinctive breakout performances also caught Seattle's eye as Kate McKinnon's comedic turn in summer blockbuster Ghostbusters joins newcomer Lily Gladstone in the quiet, contemplative Certain Women, a film which Michelle Williams also co-stars in.



Hedges and Chandler join Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) and Jeff Bridges in the Best Supporting Actor lineup. Rounding out the slate is John Goodman, cited for his bunker dwelling turn in science-fiction thriller 10 Cloverfield Lane.



DuVernay's 13th also earned a Best Documentary Feature nomination, along with the widely praised seven-plus hour O.J.: Made In America, film festival favorite Tickled, the uncomfortable look at disgraced politician Anthony Weiner in Weiner, and Cameraperson, a compendium of the film projects of cinematographer Kirsten Johnson. Cameraperson also earned a nod for Film Editing. Tower, an animated documentary recounting the 50th anniversary of a campus shooting in Texas, missed in the Documentary Feature category but scored an Animated Feature nomination, competing with Disney and Pixar favorites Finding Dory, Moana, Zootopia, and stop-motion film Kubo and the Two Strings.



Two new categories were added for voter consideration in 2016. For the inaugural Best Youth Performance, recognizing performances by actors who were 18 years of age or younger at the time filming began, The Witch sees lead actress Anya Taylor-Joy and co-star Harvey Scrimshaw competing with Royalty Hightower from The Fits, Sunny Pawar in Lion, and Alex Hibbert from Moonlight.



In the Best Villain category, Goodman appears for a second time, alongside menacing goat Black Phillip from The Witch, Ben Mendelsohn's Imperial henchman Orson Krennic from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and two harrowing horror movie performances from Stephen Lang (Don't Breathe) and Patrick Stewart in Green Room.



With nominations in place, voting for the winners will take place beginning December 21, 2016. Voting for this year's recipients concludes January 4, 2017, with the winners announced on January 5, 2017.



The complete list of nominations for the 2016 Seattle Film Awards are listed below:



THE 2016 SEATTLE FILM AWARD NOMINEES:



BEST PICTURE OF THE YEAR:

13th (Netflix)



Arrival (Paramount)



Elle (Sony Pictures Classics)



The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures)



Hell or High Water (CBS Films)



Jackie (Fox Searchlight)



La La Land (Lionsgate)



Manchester by the Sea (Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions)



Moonlight (A24)



The Witch (A24)



BEST DIRECTOR:

Damien Chazelle - La La Land



Robert Eggers - The Witch



Barry Jenkins - Moonlight



Paul Verhoeven - Elle



Denis Villeneuve - Arrival



BEST ACTOR in a LEADING ROLE:

Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea



Ryan Gosling - La La Land



Logan Lerman - Indignation



Viggo Mortensen - Captain Fantastic



Denzel Washington - Fences



BEST ACTRESS in a LEADING ROLE:

Amy Adams - Arrival



Kate Beckinsale - Love & Friendship



Isabelle Huppert - Elle



Natalie Portman - Jackie



Emma Stone - La La Land



BEST ACTOR in a SUPPORTING ROLE:

Mahershala Ali - Moonlight



Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water



Kyle Chandler - Manchester by the Sea



John Goodman - 10 Cloverfield Lane



Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea



BEST ACTRESS in a SUPPORTING ROLE:

Viola Davis - Fences



Lily Gladstone - Certain Women



Naomie Harris - Moonlight



Kate McKinnon - Ghostbusters



Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea



BEST ENSEMBLE CAST:

Captain Fantastic



Hell or High Water



Fences



Manchester by the Sea



Moonlight



BEST SCREENPLAY:

Arrival - Eric Heisserer



Hell or High Water - Taylor Sheridan



La La Land - Damien Chazelle



Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan



Moonlight - Barry Jenkins and Tarell McCraney



BEST ANIMATED FEATURE:

Finding Dory - Andrew Stanton, director; Angus MacLane, co-director



Kubo and the Two Strings - Travis Knight, director



Moana - Ron Clements and John Musker, directors



Tower - Keith Maitland, director



Zootopia - Byron Howard and Rich Moore, directors; Jared Bush, co-director.



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:

Elle - Paul Verhoeven, director



The Handmaiden - Park Chan-wook, director



The Innocents - Anne Fontaine, director



Under The Shadow - Babak Anvari, director



The Wailing - Na Hong-jin, director



BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

13th - Ava DuVernay, director



Cameraperson - Kirsten Johnson, director



O.J.: Made In America - Ezra Edelman, director



Tickled - David Farrier, Dylan Reeve, directors



Weiner - Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg, directors



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Arrival - Bradford Young



Jackie - Stéphane Fontaine



La La Land - Linus Sandgren



Moonlight - James Laxton



The Witch - Jarin Blaschke



BEST COSTUME DESIGN:

The Handmaiden - Cho Sang-kyung



Jackie - Madeline Fontaine



La La Land - Mary Zophres



Love & Friendship - Eimer Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh



The Witch - Linda Muir



BEST FILM EDITING:

Arrival - Joe Walker



Cameraperson - Nels Bangerter, David Teague



Hell or High Water - Jake Roberts



La La Land - Tom Cross



Moonlight - Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon



BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:

Arrival - Jóhann Jóhannsson



Jackie - Mica Levi



La La Land - Justin Hurwitz



Moonlight - Nicholas Britell



Swiss Army Man - Andy Hull, Robert McDowell



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Arrival - Patrice Vermette (production designer); Paul Hotte (key decorator)



The Handmaiden - Ryu Seong-hee



Jackie - Jean Rabasse (production designer); Véronique Melery (set decorator)



La La Land - David Wasco (production designer); Sandy Reynolds-Wasco (set decorator)



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - Doug Chiang, Neil Lamont (production designers); Lee Sandales (set decorator)



BEST VISUAL EFFECTS:

Arrival - Louis Morin



Captain America: Civil War - Dan DeLeeuw, Dan Sudick, Russell Earl, Greg Steele



Doctor Strange - Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Richard Bluff, Vince Cerelli



The Jungle Book - Robert Legato, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez, Dan Lemmon



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel, Neil Corbould



BEST YOUTH PERFORMANCE

(18 years of age or younger upon start of filming): br /> Alex Hibbert - Moonlight



Royalty Hightower - The Fits



Sunny Pawar - Lion



Harvey Scrimshaw - The Witch



Anya Taylor-Joy - The Witch



BEST VILLAIN:

Darcy Banker - Green Room - portrayed by Patrick Stewart



Black Phillip - The Witch - portrayed by Charlie and voiced by Wahab Chaudary



Orson Krennic - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - portrayed by Ben Mendelsohn



Norman Nordstrom (a/k/a 'The Blind Man') - Don't Breathe - portrayed by Stephen Lang



Howard Stambler - 10 Cloverfield Lane - portrayed by John Goodman



