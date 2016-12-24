by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor



Have you ever heard the expression, 'Freedom isn't free?' Although that is traditionally used in reference to veterans who lost limbs or friends in war, it also applies to the dollar amount in which it takes to run a successful campaign of any kind these days.



And once again, the LGBTQ and allied communities of Washington state are being asked to make monetary contributions in order to stop bigots hell-bent on taking away rights from a specific class of people: the Transgender members of our community.



Republican lawmakers in Olympia have already made it known that they didn't listen the first time last year when Washington Won't Discriminate and its supporters helped stop I-1515, a harmful initiative aimed against the rights and protections of Transgender Washingtonians to use the public restroom or locker room that they choose, and similar proposed legislation.



The bigots screamed about the need to protect women and children from possible assault. (There is absolutely no data to back up the ridiculous claim that Transgender folks, or cisgender predators impersonating a Transgender person, gain access to victims if anti-Transgender laws are not passed.) It didn't work. Not only were the bills defeated by state legislators but I-1515 failed to get the number of signatures required to qualify for the general election ballot.



Republican lawmakers vowed they would try again, and by introducing HB 1011 ahead of the January 2017 start of the legislative session, it would seem that the bigots have made good on that promise.



Washington Won't Discriminate (www.WashingtonWontDiscriminate.org) has stepped up to lead the charge against the new threat, but it isn't doing it alone. Earlier this week, Equal Rights Washington (ERW) Director Monisha Harrell announced that Washington's statewide LGBTQ advocacy and community outreach organization would match all donations made to Washington Won't Discriminate up to $5,000 until December 31.



In an email to supporters, Harrell warned against Washington becoming the next North Carolina. 'North Carolina is in shambles, Seattle. Devastating economic losses, national boycotts, and complete political chaos,' Harrell said, referring to the state's discriminatory policy to deny Transgender folks access to public accommodations. 'And maybe you've looked at the messy situation in North Carolina and thought, 'I'm glad that's not Washington.'



'But not so fast: Because believe it or not, that may very well be Washington in just a matter of months,' she continued. 'That is, if some lawmakers get their way by passing a proposed 'bathroom bill' (HB 1011) that is a near-replica of North Carolina's horrific HB 2.'



Harrell says that the fact that this bill has already been pre-filed before the legislative session begins means anti-Transgender forces are planning for a full-on attack on Washington's nondiscrimination laws from day one.



'And it's painful to imagine what could happen if we're blindsided here,' Harrell said. 'Transgender Washingtonians would be stripped of critical protections - and just like that, our state could become ground zero for discrimination and hate.'



But with a strong campaign, we can, and we will, defeat this shameful bill, says Harrell.



ERW and Washington Won't Discriminate are asking that supporters pitch in a minimum of $15 toward the cause. Donating is easy: just go to www.WashingtonWontDiscriminate.org and double-click on the 'Donate' tab and follow the prompts to a safe and secure donation.



'North Carolina had to learn the hard way the steep price of discrimination: nearly one billion in lost revenue, hundreds of thousands of jobs, and a tarnished national reputation,' said Washington Won't Discriminate Campaign Chair Seth Kirby. 'And those costs are sure to rise so long as this heinous law remains on the books.'



'So it's unconscionable that, in the face of these grave consequences, some lawmakers would even consider introducing a 'bathroom bill' in Washington,' Kirby continued. 'But make no mistake: That's how determined a vocal minority is to repeal our state's transgender nondiscrimination laws.'



If they succeed, Kirby says Washington is sure to meet the same fate as North Carolina: national embarrassment, political mayhem, and economic downfall.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!