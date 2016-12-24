by Shaun Knittel - SGN Associate Editor



World OutGames Miami 2017, a nine-day multisport, human rights, and cultural event from May 27 through June 4, 2017, has confirmed the initial roster of notable activists, thought leaders, and community figures to headline the Global LGBTQI Human Rights Conference.



According to World OutGames officials, the four-day conference (May 26-29) will feature as many as 25 speakers and more than 35 topics under three specific tracks: promoting inclusivity in sports, health and wellness, and global social justice.



The first confirmed speakers include Ugandans Austin Bryan and Richard Lusimbo of Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG) to present 'Politicization of Homosexuality in Uganda: Scapegoating Sexual and Gender Minorities'; Carlos Quesada of the International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights, who will speak on a panel on the human rights situation of LGBTQI people in Latin America; Dr. Cecile Houry of Florida International University, who will present 'American Women and the Modern Summer Olympic Games: A Story of Obstacles and Struggles for Participation and Equality'; Haven Herrin of ILGA North America, presenting 'Fueling a Queer Religious Left at the Organization of American States'; Belgian Marthe Djilo Kamga, who will present 'SIKILIZA, Mon corps te parle: Se réapproprier nos images de femmes noires qui aiment d'autres femmes par des expressions artistiques et culturelles'; and Justin Klecha of SAVE, presenting 'Prejudice Reduction Conversations to Decrease Anti-LGBT Prejudice: An Interactive Workshop on the Art and Science of Persuasion.'



'We are excited to bring together this stellar roster of speakers who can share their stories of strength and hope to a global audience during the World OutGames Miami Global Conference on Human Rights,' said Ivan Cano, CEO of World OutGames Miami. 'This conference, along with our other pillars, will offer an amazing experience and serve as a powerful tool to promote unity and inclusiveness.'



World OutGames Miami registration for participants is available online at outgames.org. The comprehensive registration package includes admission to Opening and Closing Ceremonies at Marlins Park, access to sports and culture events, access to the Festival Village, and much more.



World OutGames Miami is made possible through the support of Bacardi; the City of Miami Beach; Coca-Cola; the Florida Sports Foundation; the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau; the International Institute on Race, Equality, and Human Rights; the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority; the Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs Council; the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; and Miami Sports.



Organizations and business that are interested in supporting World OutGames Miami are encouraged to contact sponsorship@outgames.org. For more information about World OutGames Miami, visit www.outgames.org.



