by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Three hotel owners associations - the American Hotel and Lodging Association, Washington Hospitality Association, and Seattle Hotel Association - have filed a lawsuit challenging the voter-approved Seattle Initiative 124.



The measure, which is now Seattle Municipal Code chapter 14.25, was on the November ballot as the Seattle Hotel Employees Health and Safety Initiative. It established safety measures for hotel workers who are subjected to sexual harassment and assault by hotel guests, and also set reasonable workload standards.



Local and national hotel owners groups spent $260,000 campaigning against I-124 during the election but without success. I-124 passed overwhelmingly, with 77% of the votes and broad support - from Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, the Seattle City Council, and many community and labor organizations.



'In challenging the initiative post-passage, local hotels are demonstrating a clear disregard for hotel employees, Seattle voters, and Seattle values,' said Rebecca Saldaña, executive director of Puget Sound Sage and newly appointed state senator from the 37th Legislative District.



'The passage of the initiative was a bright spot on November 8, showing that the misogyny, racism, and xenophobia evident in the election of Donald Trump had no place in Seattle. Now, the hotel industry is seeking to undo this hard-fought victory,' said Nicole Grant, executive secretary treasurer of the Martin Luther King County Labor Council.



'As our city steels itself for defensive fights to protect everyone who calls Seattle home, this attack from within by the hotel community to undermine protections for hotel workers is deeply saddening. Now, more than ever, we must stand together to make sure hotel housekeepers - immigrant women and women of color - receive the protections they need and are due under the law.'



The hospitality industry has a history of lawsuits against local labor standards ordinances, including the SeaTac and Seattle minimum wage laws, but courts have ruled them meritless. In the end, they only served to delay advances for local workers.



The latest lawsuit focuses in large part on preventing hotel guests who sexually harass workers - mainly immigrant women - from suffering any of the consequences of their actions.



'The lawsuit states it loud and clear: 'Hotels stand in the shoes of hotel guests,' said UNITE HERE Local 8 President Erik Van Rossum. 'But we in the Seattle community stand in the shoes of hotel housekeepers. It's who we are.'



UNITE HERE 8 represents some 5,000 hotel and restaurant workers in Washington and Oregon and was one of the main backers of I-124.



'Through organizing,' the union's website says, 'UNITE HERE members are aiming to transform thousands of traditionally low-wage jobs into good, family-sustaining, middle-class jobs.'



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!