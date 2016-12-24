by MK Scott - SGN Contributing Writer



The holidays are for love and bling, and sometimes the love of bling, so this week we salute long time ally and SGN advertiser since 2002, Turgeon Raine Jewelers.



As their website states:



Founded in 1982 by two gem aficionados, Norman Turgeon and Jerry Raine, Turgeon Raine offers the discriminating jewelry buyer an unparalleled experience in taste, style and elegance.



Our remarkable collection of fine jewelry and gems is an ongoing collaboration of their combined experience of more than 70 years and their passion for exceptional diamonds, gemstones and jewelry design. In addition to original Turgeon Raine designs, you will find many of the top collections by international designers.



Our store, located in the heart of downtown Seattle, also showcases a major collection of engagement rings, wedding bands and a custom design shop with a staff of master jewelers along with a knowledgeable and friendly sales staff.



Complementing our collection of jewelry is an extensive inventory of watches by the world renowned, Patek Philippe ... displayed in its own in-store boutique.



In addition to perusing our website, we invite you to visit our store. Anyone who loves jewelry will enjoy Turgeon Raine as a visual treat for the senses.



I had a chance to chat with Gem Specialist Carla Carter at Turgeon Raine about what the trends are for engagement or wedding rings for same-sex couples:



MK Scott: What do you recommend as the perfect engagement ring for Gay and Lesbian couples?



Carla Carter: Like any couple looking for the perfect rings to commemorate their special day and their commitment to one another, it's about personal style. Some choose contemporary minimalist designs and others like to have some sparkle with added diamonds.



MK: How has the Gay Marriage Boom affected business?



Carla: We have always supported the Gay community and as a result have received a great deal of business. That, of course, has increased even more with marriage equality.



MK: As a holiday gift, what would make the best gifts, regardless of gender?



Carla: One that reflects the taste of the recipient. We spend a great deal of time getting to know the recipient so that we can help assure a wonderful success.



Here is another gift idea:



If you have some time on your hands, don't miss the in-store Patek Philippe boutique. Turgeon Raine is the only jeweler in Washington to sell the Swiss-made watches which feature sapphire crystal casebacks and hand-stitched alligator wrist straps - a seemingly perfect fit for a store that's equally attentive to detail.



Turgeon Raine Jewelers is located at 1407 5th Avenue in downtown Seattle. For more information and photographs, please check out the Turgeon Raine website, turgeonraine.com.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!