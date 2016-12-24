by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



A deal to repeal North Carolina's draconian anti-LGBT bill, HB 2, collapsed on the night of December 21, as Republican state senators reneged on a deal with their Democratic colleagues and the Charlotte City Council.



Acting on December 19 and 20, the Charlotte City Council repealed its own LGBT rights ordinance - the measure that North Carolina Republicans overrode with HB 2. The City Council's action was supposed to lead to a repeal of the statewide law in a special legislative session called for December 21.



Things didn't work out that way.



Instead of introducing a clean repeal bill, GOP state senators proposed a law that would still prevent local governments from passing LGBT protections.



'Don't be fooled,' tweeted HRC President Chad Griffin. 'This is not full repeal of #HB2, doubles-down on discrimination, and makes clear that NC is still closed for business.'



'This is unacceptable,' National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) Executive Director Mara Keisling said after the legislative debacle. 'The legislature's actions today have proven that the people of North Carolina - particularly transgender North Carolinians - cannot have any faith in their shameless lawmakers.'



In response, the NCAA and NBA, which announced a boycott of North Carolina after HB 2 passed earlier this year, said their decision to relocate their signature sporting events to other states remained in force.



'The NCAA's decision to withhold championships from North Carolina remains unchanged,' said NCAA spokesman Bob Williams in a statement. An NBA league source told ESPN reporter Andy Katz that its decision to relocate the All-Star Game from Charlotte also had not changed.



The executive committee of the North Carolina NAACP said it would ask the national leaders of the civil rights group for a nationwide economic boycott of the state.



'This legislature is trying to raise a new Confederacy in policy,' North Carolina NAACP President Rev. William Barber said at a December 22 news conference.



'This group doesn't respect the Constitution. They do not respect the voices of the people. They do not respect the will of the people. They do not respect the vote, and it seems in some ways they do not respect just a little bit of money being removed from the state.'



Barber said the state NAACP takes issue with more than the legislature's failure Wednesday to repeal the 'an anti-worker, anti-civil rights, anti-LGBT bill' HB 2. That was just the last straw, he said, adding that Republican lawmakers also stripped incoming Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper of various powers.



Other human rights groups also denounced GOP trickery, with the ACLU and Lambda Legal vowing to press on with their lawsuit against the state of North Carolina.



'It is a shame that North Carolina's General Assembly is refusing to clean up the mess they made,' said James Esseks, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's LGBT & HIV Project.



'The support for the LGBT community from political leaders, faith leaders, businesses, and everyday people that has emerged this year will not fade. These attempts to expel transgender people from public life will not be tolerated. The legislature may not be willing to undo their unconstitutional overreach and respect the rights of LGBT people, so we'll just have to see them in court.'



The ACLU, the ACLU of North Carolina, Lambda Legal, and the law firm of Jenner and Block are challenging HB 2 in federal court on behalf of four LGBT North Carolinians and members of the ACLU of North Carolina.



The complaint argues that HB 2 violates Title IX and Title VII by discriminating against students and school employees on the basis of sex. It also argues the law is unconstitutional because it violates the Equal Protection and Due Process Clauses of the 14th Amendment by discriminating on the basis of sex and sexual orientation and violates the privacy and medical decision-making rights of transgender people.



'The General Assembly and Gov. McCrory are playing political chicken, and North Carolinians continue to lose for it,' Simone Bell, southern regional director at Lambda Legal, added.



'It is an outrage that North Carolina's Republican lawmakers could not follow the mandate of the voters and repeal HB 2, As long as HB 2 is on the books, thousands of LGBT people who call North Carolina home, especially transgender people, are being discriminated against and will never feel safe. This was a counterproductive exercise in reaffirming to the rest of the country that North Carolina wants to remain mired in last year's divisive dispute.'



'The full repeal of HB 2 with no harmful amendments would be welcomed news for North Carolina, but instead, GOP lawmakers have turned their backs on LGBTQ people, workers, veterans, women, and people of faith,' NGLTF Executive Director Rea Carey said in a separate statement.



'Let's be clear: HB 2 is bad for business, bad for politicians, but bad for all North Carolinians, as it denies millions of people freedom, justice, equality, and human dignity. HB 2 bans cities and local jurisdictions from enacting nondiscrimination protections on grounds such as race and gender, and from enacting equal pay laws, family paid leave, and livable minimum wages.'



According to Business Insider magazine, HB 2 has cost the state of North Carolina $400 million, and the loss of business and jobs cost incumbent Republican Gov. Pat McCrory, a strong supporter of the anti-LGBT law, his job.



McCrory's bid for re-election was defeated by Democratic Attorney General Roy Cooper, who earlier refused to defend HB 2 in court. Only a week before backing out of the HB 2 deal, the North Carolina legislature stripped the incoming governor of many of his appointment powers, in a move many observers branded a 'coup.'



