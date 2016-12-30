by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



The iconic Radio City Music Hall dancers, the Rockettes, wept when they were told they'd been booked to dance at Donald Trump's inauguration.



According to an interview with Marie Claire magazine, some dancers performed their 90-minute world-famous 'Christmas Spectacular' show with tears streaming down their cheeks.



In the interview, a Rockette identified as 'Mary' said the dancer next to her was distraught.



'She felt she was being forced to perform for this monster,' Mary told Marie Claire.



'I wouldn't feel comfortable standing near a man like that in our costumes,' said another dancer in an email to her colleagues.



Most Rockettes have declined requests for interviews.



'But they're afraid of losing their jobs if they do,' Mary said.



Then she added, 'If I had to lose my job over this, I would. It's too important. And I think the rest of the performing arts community would happily stand behind me.'



She and other dancers worry that performing for Trump would tarnish the Rockettes' brand forever.



'This is making our show, our job, our name, branded as right-wing. An extreme right-wing,' Mary says. 'There's a reason why everyone else is turning this down. Why are we not?



'This is not a Republican or Democrat issue - this is a women's rights issue,' she continued. 'This is an issue of racism and sexism, something that's much bigger than politics. We walk into work and everyone has different political views. The majority of the stage crew are Trump supporters; there's a 'Make America Great Again' bumper sticker on the crew doors at the side of the stage.'



But the majority of the staff are liberal, she added, especially the many LGBT employees at Radio City.



'It's the ensemble. It's the people in our wardrobe and hair department, some of whom are transgender,' she said. 'These are our friends and our family, who we've worked with for years. It's a basic human rights issue. We have immigrants in the show. I feel like dancing for Trump would be disrespecting the men and women who work with us, the people we care about.'



When dancers began to object to performing for Trump, their union sent them a sternly worded letter saying they had a contractual obligation but perform. But the union has since changed its mind.



After a social media backlash, union officials said that performing for Trump would be voluntary.



