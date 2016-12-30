by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Donald Trump has selected a bevy of anti-LGBT clergymen to pray over him at his January 20 inauguration.



The list announced on December 29 includes Franklin Graham, Dr. Samuel Rodriguez, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Pastor Paula White, Bishop Wayne Jackson, and Rabbi Marvin Hier.



Graham, son and spiritual heir of Billy Graham, recently preached that Carrie Fisher and George Michael are in hell if they failed to repent and accept Jesus before they died.



In the past, Graham has referred to LGBT people as 'the enemy' and characterized LGBT rights as 'evil.' He also supported a constitutional amendment in North Carolina banning same-sex marriage, claimed pro-LGBT businesses enable predators, praised Russia's anti-Gay propaganda law, and accused Marvel's X-Men franchise of turning kids Gay.



Graham even went to the extent of refusing to buy cookies from a group of Girl Scouts because they accepted Lesbian and Trans girls into their programs.



Rodriguez, head of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, once called marriage equality the 'legal catalyst for the marginalization of Americans who embrace a biblical worldview.' He will deliver the opening prayer at the inauguration.



Alongside him will be Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Roman Catholic Archbishop of New York, who once threatened to deny sacraments to Catholic officeholders who voted for marriage equality or reproductive choice.



White, who runs an evangelical megachurch in Florida, brokered meetings between Trump and other evangelical leaders in hopes of convincing them that Trump was godly enough to win their support.



She once accused the Supreme Court of trying to radically redefine marriage 'via the conduit of judicial and executive fiat.'



Jackson was an original supporter of the Federal Marriage Amendment, which would have written a ban on same-sex marriage into the US Constitution. Oddly enough, he was later accused by rival clergymen of promoting homosexuality when videos emerged of a bizarre 'ordination' ceremony in which Jackson laid on top of prostrate candidates for the ministry.



Rabbi Hier will be the only non-Christian clergyman at the inauguration, and he is the only one without an anti-LGBT record. In fact, Hier runs the Los Angeles Museum of Tolerance, which recognizes LGBTQ persecution under the Nazis.



Share on Facebook Share on MySpace! Share on Delicious Share on StumbleUpon!