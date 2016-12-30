                                 
Friday, Dec 30, 2016
 
posted Friday, December 30, 2016 - Volume 44 Issue 53
Weekly Pets
Section One
Weekly Pets

HARRIET
Meet Harriet, an inconceivably adorable 3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix! She's cute and athletic with enchanting wrinkles. Harriet will walk by your side on walks around town or trips to the local park. She's a sweet and sensitive gal who will thrive in a home with a patient and loving family. Adopt this cutie today at Seattle Humane!

As with all of our dogs, Harriet has been spayed, micro-chipped, vaccinated, and behavior-tested. She will go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and an identification tag. PLUS, most dog adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion and a training rebate when you complete a dog behavior course - a great way to start off on the right paw!

Introduce to children 8 years and older. Resident dogs are required to visit Harriet prior to adoption. Cat free home.

COLORS
Meet Colors, a 9-year-old fluffy calico girl who's a fine feline! Colors is a sweetie who can't wait to meet her new best friends and family today at PetSmart in Overlake, a Seattle Humane satellite location where she is currently cozied up. Come find her there today and make her day-- you'll be glad you did!

As with all of our cats, Colors is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. All of our cats have been tested for Feline Leukemia/FIV and go home with a certificate for an examination by a King County veterinarian and their very own identification tag and collar. PLUS, most cat adoptions include 30 days of pet insurance from Trupanion - a great way to start off on the right paw!

Location: PetSmart in Overlake

