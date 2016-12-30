|Barack Obama: most LGBT-friendly president in history
Biggest local LGBTQ news of 2016
Anti-LGBT clergy chosen to bless Trump at inauguration
Biggest national LGBTQ news of 2016
Celebrities shun Trump inaugural
Elton John, Celine Dion, Garth Brooks all decline invitations to perform
Lesbian assistant coach sues Drake University for discrimination
Weekly Pets
Pot, meet kettle: George Soros denounces Donald Trump
Gay neo-fascist Milo Yiannopoulos gets $250K book deal
Rockettes weep when they find out they've been booked to dance for Trump
'Performing at Trump's inauguration would be a betrayal of our LGBT colleagues'
Unfinished business:
103 federal court vacancies await Trump
