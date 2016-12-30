by Mike Andrew - SGN Staff Writer



Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos - who has made a career out of being a sneering racist, sexist, and transphobe - has signed a book deal with Threshold Editions, a subsidiary of Simon & Schuster.



According to the Hollywood Reporter newspaper, Yiannopoulos will get an advance of $250,000 for a book to be titled Dangerous. The book will reportedly be about 'free speech.'



'They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,' Yiannopoulos bragged to the newspaper.



'Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump's chances of winning the election?'



Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter in July after tweeting racist and sexist slurs against Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones.



'I met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions. I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building - but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money,' Yiannopoulos told the Hollywood Reporter.



'Every line of attack the forces of political correctness try on me fails pathetically. I'm more powerful, more influential, and more fabulous than ever before, and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream. Social justice warriors should be scared - very scared,' he said.



Although he has stated publicly that he would rather be straight if he could, Yiannopoulos launched a speaking tour in 2015 titled 'The Dangerous Faggot Tour.'



He had previously been banned from some campuses because of his outspoken racist and sexist views - notably his defense of rape culture - but all his appearances went on as scheduled. Some, however, were disrupted by protestors.



At the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Yiannopoulos publically humiliated a Transgender student. Holding up the student's photo, Yiannopoulos asked, 'Have any of you come into contact with this person?



'This quote-unquote nonbinary trans woman forced his way into the women's locker rooms this year...



'He got into the women's room the way liberals always operate, using the government and the courts to weasel their way where they don't belong. In this case he made a Title IX complaint...



'I have known some passing trannies in my life. Trannies - you're not allowed to say that. I've known some passing trannies, which is to say transgender people who pass as the gender they would like to be considered...



'The way that you know he's failing is I'd almost still bang him,' Yiannopoulos concluded.



He is currently planning to release a feature-length film of the tour.



In January 2016, Yiannopoulos and YouTube personality Margaret MacLennan co-founded the Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant, 'a scholarship exclusively available to white men who wish to pursue their post-secondary education on equal footing with their female, queer, and ethnic minority classmates.'



Yiannopoulos is a practicing Catholic and an opponent of marriage equality, reproductive choice, and affirmative action.



